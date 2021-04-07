Paul Pierce Has Become Sports Media’s Top Recruit Amid ESPN Firing

The inevitable has happened to former Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Pierce. Pierce posted a raunchy video to his Instagram on Friday night, which was headlined by exotic dancers, drinking, smoking, and gambling. As a result, Pierce was let go by ESPN on Monday.

‘The Truth’ regularly appeared on ESPN’s The Jump and NBA Countdown. Now he is out at the worldwide leader. However, Pierce’s termination does not seem to have fazed him at all. After the news of his firing, the 2008 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player posted yet another video to his Instagram account, showing just how unbothered he was by the news.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Paul Pierce Offered Six-Figure Deal From CamSoda

Pierce may be the butt of everybody’s jokes on Twitter, but he is still going to the Basketball Hall of Fame one day and for that reason, he has become sports media’s highest touted free agent after his split with ESPN.

Since exotic dancers were part of the reason that Pierce was terminated, as soon as the news dropped adult site CamSoda offered Pierce a six-figure deal to host an NBA show that featured exotic dancers.

“Being that you are now unemployed, I would like to extend you a position at CamSoda as our first-ever “NBA Analyst.” As our NBA Analyst, you would be required to stream yourself live on our platform every weeknight and discuss happenings around the NBA. Inside the NBA be damned,” CamSoda wrote in their offer.

“Here at CamSoda, we champion exotic dancers, cam girls, and sex workers. We would be more than happy to accommodate your penchant for women, and you’d be free to stream with them while they twerk in the background and more.”

Adult site @CamsodaCom sent letter to Paul Pierce offering him a $250,000 following him parting ways with ESPN on Monday Afternoon. #BleedGreen #BrooklynTogether #ClipperNation #DCAboveAll Letter to Paul Pierce below. pic.twitter.com/62MeC27ZDm — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) April 6, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Paul Pierce & Barstool Reportedly Have Mutual Interest

Pierce has also received interest from Boston-based sports media powerhouse Barstool. Barstool is known for allowing their talent to have incredibly flagrant sports takes.

The owner of Barstool, Dave Portnoy recently reached out to Pierce on Twitter to gauge his interest in joining the brand. Judging by Pierce’s latest Twitter likes it looks like the interest is mutual.

Paul Pierce’s latest like on Twitter…Headed to Barstool? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4zoFGSuLsk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 6, 2021

Former NBA Champion Brendan Haywood says Pierce going to Barstool may already be in the works.

“I’m not sure how true this rumor is, but this is what I have heard, and he will fit in just fine over there,” said Haywood on Instagram Live on Tuesday afternoon via LandonBuford.com.

“I’ve heard Barstool is ready to give Paul Pierce a job that pays him more than what he got at ESPN. And you know Barstool don’t care about a little bit of strippers in the back.”

Where Pierce’s next career move will be is still a mystery to most. However, being let go by ESPN is looking like a blessing in disguise for the former Brooklyn Net.

READ NEXT: The Best Reactions To Paul Pierce’s Wild Night on Instagram [LOOK]