Sean Marks’ Message To Departed Nets After Harden Trade

On Wednesday multiple reports announced the completion of a four-team blockbuster trade that landed James Harden in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Thursday, Nets General Manager Sean Marks released a statement, making the trade official. “James is one of the most prolific scorers and playmakers in our game, and we are thrilled to bring his special talents to Brooklyn,” Brooklyn’s General Manager said in the statement. “Adding an All-NBA player such as James to our roster better positions our team to compete against the league’s best.”

Nets Say Farewell to Some Key Players

The Nets had to give up quite a haul to get the 2018 Most Valuable Player to Brooklyn. Brooklyn had to give up multiple first-round picks as well as pick swaps. In addition, they had to part ways with some of their young stars sending Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers and sixth man Caris LeVert to the Indiana Pacers. Without those key pieces, Brooklyn is likely never in the position that they are today. Brooklyn’s General Manager knows that and thanked them for their service. “While we are excited to welcome James and his family to the Nets, we also want to thank the players who are departing. Caris, Jarrett, Rodions, and Taurean were instrumental to the team’s success and have made an enormous impact on our organization,” said the Nets’ General Manager. “It has been a pleasure watching them grow both as players and as people and they will always be part of our Nets family. We wish each of them and their families all the best in the future.”

A New Era in Brooklyn

In acquiring James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets are getting an eight-time all-star, former NBA Most valuable player, and a multiple-time scoring champion. In fact, you can argue that the Nets have the two best scorers in the NBA with KD and The Beard. The two former MVPs can score 50 points on any given night. Harden showed up to training camp out of shape and still dropped 44 points in his first game of the season. The question that looms over the Nets now and has loomed all season is where their defense will come from. When the Nets traded away Caris and Jarrett they not only traded some of their best young talent but two of the team’s best defenders.

Brooklyn’s former center was averaging 1.6 blocks per game off the bench for the Nets this season. One Nets’ legend even suggested that he should be starting for the team earlier this season. “I think we have two talented guys over there. Who is the kid with the big afro? I love his energy. I love what he brings to the table, I don’t know why he’s not starting.” Nets legend Derrick Coleman told NetsDaily earlier this season. To acquire a superstar, a team will have to give up a lot of assets. The Nets doing that showed that they are in win-now mode, looking to bring a title to Brooklyn sooner rather than later.

