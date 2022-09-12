Stephen Curry Sounds Off on ‘Misunderstood’ Kevin Durant Following Trade Rumors

Steph Curry recently sat down in a series of interviews with Matt Sullivan from Rolling Stone for this month’s cover story. He met with Sullivan for five sit-down interviews and gave the writer inside access to his life from conversations with Snoop Dogg and Curry’s brother and Brooklyn Nets player, Seth Curry. The feature covers a series of wide-ranging conversations about athlete activism and philanthropy, mental health and public policy, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a little bit of hoops and much more, according to Sullivan.

Sullivan, is the writer who wrote an impressive behind-the-scenes book on the historic 2019-20 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets titled “Can’t Knock the Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic, and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets’ Superstars of Tomorrow,” and shared pretty groundbreaking reports on the Nets including about Kyrie Irving forcing the Nets to fire Kenny Atkinson, and the Nets front office being scared of Irving and Kevin Durant.

In Curry’s feature with Sullivan, he talked more about the Brooklyn Nets superstar, including confirmation that the Golden State Warriors did in fact, consider trading for Durant after his June 30 trade request.

Steph Curry Talks about ‘Misunderstood’ Kevin Durant

After verifying that he was interested in teaming up with Kevin Durant again if the Warriors could put together a trade package for KD, he also talked about his feelings about Durant as a person.

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude,” Curry said.

When talking about the possibility of teaming up with Durant again he noted that the decision would all be about winning and that the team would have fun playing together. He also noted that it would mean trading a key player from the Warriors 2022 NBA Title run.

“So, all those things were true. And it started with me wanting to play with KD at the beginning. Yeah, it’s about winning, it’s about having fun, playing the game of basketball. And that was part of the reaction of, like, ‘Yeah, it’d be amazing.’ What does that actually mean?”

Kevin Durant Rescinds Trade Request

While the Warriors were interested in trading for Durant, the Nets maintained a historically high asking price that made it nearly impossible for another team to have an offer that could land the 12-Time All-Star. Their asking price has been reported by some as ‘largely fake’ negotiations for Durant. Those rumors seem to be backed up by recent comments from Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones, who said there was nothing to their negotiations for Durant.

“We had discussions with Brooklyn about their desires and what they were trying to do, but ultimately, I would say like most teams, there was nothing to it,” Jones said.

After weeks of discussions, no deal got done, and Durant rescinded his trade demand and an ultimatum in a commitment to run it back in Brooklyn next season.