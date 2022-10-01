Nets Star Ben Simmons Put On Notice Ahead of Season Opener

On October 19, the Brooklyn Nets will open the season at home against rising Western Conference contender, the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets will also debut their All-Star trio of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons, who they acquired at last year’s trade deadline.

As the three superstars prepare to take the court as teammates for the first time, many wonder what Simmons will look like in his first NBA action since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Head coach Steve Nash says one of his main objectives for the three-time All-Star is for him to make consistent trips to the free throw line by staying aggressive.

“To be honest, whether Ben is super-efficient from the line or not, I still want him to go to the line. Go to the line, stay aggressive, and I want to take the risk off his play. I’m not going to be discouraged if he doesn’t shoot a better percentage than he has in the past,” Nash told reporters per NetsDaily.

“I’m encouraging him to keep going, and I believe in him as a free throw shooter. I think there’s room for him to really grow as a free-throw shooter. He’s got a good touch and good hands. It’s a matter of him gaining confidence, getting reps, and turning a corner. I believe in him there.”

Simmons Sounds off on His Shooting Struggles

Simmons has a near flawless game. His ability to defend the opposing team’s best players, get to the rim at will, and set the table for his teammates, make him a threat from anywhere on the floor below the free throw line.

But beyond that point, he is essentially a non-factor as a career 14.7% shooter from beyond the arc. But the Nets star says his lack of a perimeter game is not a big deal because he is a threat from so many other spots on the court.

“You’re hearing it [the narrative about my shooting] all the time from everybody, like fu—ng hell, get off my case. I do other things, too. I’m guarding the best players. I don’t think people respect that enough — what I bring to the court — because it’s a lot of s–t I’m bringing to the court and for me, I just wanna win,” Simmons told reporters per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“So, people also don’t understand my goal is to purely win I don’t go out there trying to have these many points. My goal is to win, so I’m trying to do whatever I can to help my team, but [the narrative around my shooting is] for sure frustrating, but that’s one of my weaknesses, so what, am I gonna get mad at people for saying it?”

Simmons Nears Return After Tumultuous Hiatus

After a Game 7 collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 playoffs, Simmons came under the scrutiny of many. Especially after he passed on a wide-open layup with a much smaller Trae Young defending him. That moment was the catalyst of the blockbuster trade that landed him on the Nets.

Upon his arrival in Brooklyn in February, Simmons was supposed to make his debut toward the start of last season’s playoffs after a ramp-up period. But a back injury that required him to have offseason surgery in May sidelined him for the season.

After surrendering a former NBA MVP in James Harden to acquire him, Nets fans expect grandiose things from the Irving, Simmons, Durant trio. It will be interesting to see if they can deliver.