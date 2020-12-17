Brooklyn Nets head coach, Steve Nash gets the seal of approval from Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban.

VideoVideo related to steve nash’s brooklyn nets success forecasted by mavs owner mark cuban 2020-12-16T22:03:29-05:00

“He’ll be fine,” Cuban told me of Nash while on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I love Steve. And he’ll be a good coach. He’s a player’s coach. He’s smart and he understands the game, he’s respected.”

The Nets shocked the world when they hired Nash as their next head coach.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Nash was the 15th pick in the 1996 NBA draft out of Santa Clara.

The hiring of Nash surprised many because it had been widely speculated that San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich was the primary target in their coaching search.

Nash’s connection with Nets star, Kevin Durant was forged during Nash’s stint as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors.

Nash and Kyrie Irving connected during their playing days when Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nash played for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively.

Through the years, Irving also participated in Nash’s kickball tournaments with Irving in years past.

A two-time league MVP, Steve Nash is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player twice while playing for the Phoenix Suns.Nash was also a star on the Dallas Mavericks alongside Dirk Nowitzki from 1999-2004. The duo propelled the Mavs to 60 wins in 2002-03. The farthest that duo went was a Western Conference finals appearance that year where they lost to the eventual NBA champion San Antonio Spurs.

Nash’s task with the Nets will include help from familiar faces as assistant coaches. Mike D’Antoni, Nash’s former Suns head coach be on staff alongside Amare Stoudemire, Nash’s former Suns teammate.

Jacque Vaughn and Royal Ivey will also be on Brooklyn’s bench as assistant coaches.

Nash possesses a talented roster looking to compete for an NBA Championship and Mark Cuban likes his chances. “I mean, he’s got all the pieces, you know,” he said.

“He’s got [Mike] D’Antoni for the in-game adjustments and so there’s a lot to be said having Kyrie and Spencer [Dinwiddie], and KD, and DJ… there’s a lot of talent there too so that obviously helps.”

The NBA’s regular season begins on December 22 and the Lakers are expected to repeat as NBA Champions this season, according to Bovada, the Nets are favored second.

The Nets open their season at home on Tuesday December 22 against the Golden States Warriors, Kevin Durant’s former team. On Christmas, the Nets will play Kyrie Irving’s former team the Boston Celtics.

Durant injured his right Achilles during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals while he was still a member of the Golden State Warriors and the Dubs were playing against the Kawhi Leonard, Kyrle Lowry-led Toronto Raptors

Prior to his Achilles injury, Durant suffered a mild calf sprain.

A six-time NBA All-Star, Irving was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2012, an NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player in 2014 and he won an NBA Championship with LeBron James, Kevin Love, and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

After the Cavs’ Championship run, Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics where he put up solid stats. Injuries and chemistry became a problem and Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets last offseason.