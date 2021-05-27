Knicks Fans Fire Strong Warning at the Brooklyn Nets After Game 2 Win

The New York Knicks faced off against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night for Game 2 of their first-round matchup. After losing Game 1 on Monday night, New York came in looking for their first playoff win as a franchise since 2013. It came down to the wire as Hawks’ star Trae Young would not go down quietly, scoring 30 points on 55% shooting from the field. Still, it was not enough to stop the Knicks as they would go on to win 101-92.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Knicks Fans Call Out the Brooklyn Nets

As a sports fan, when your team goes nearly a decade without a playoff win, it is going to be a big deal when they finally get the monkey off their back. Especially if you are a fan of the New York Knicks. After defeating the Hawks, Knicks fans took to the streets of midtown Manhattan and sent a message to their cross-town rivals the Brooklyn Nets.

“We want Brooklyn” fans chanted loudly in front of Madison Square Garden.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Julius Randle Had Dust up With Nets Guard Earlier This Year

The budding rivalry between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets has been one of the more captivating storylines this year. Earlier this season Knicks All-Star Julius Randle had some strong words for Nets’ reserve Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot after the two had an on-court dust-up.

“I’m not sure. I’m not sure what his problem was,” Randle told reporters per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “Like I said, he’s not a guy I’m worried about when I’m playing.”

"I don't really know what his problem was" Julius Randle talks about his double-technical incident with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot pic.twitter.com/ufoOUwZWP6 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 6, 2021

Julius Randle on his exchange with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: "I'm not sure. I'm not sure what his problem was… Like I said, he's not a guy I'm worried about when I'm playing." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) April 6, 2021

Derrick Rose Has Played Huge Role for Knicks

Knicks veteran point guard Derrick Rose has found new water since joining the Knicks this season. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s decision to start Rose in the second half sparked their comeback, which eventually led to victory. Rose spoke with the Inside the NBA crew about his team’s performance and his improvement as a player.

“I’m just very blessed and fortunate to be in this situation”, the 2011 MVP said. “I always live by the five P’s: Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance. And I am always making sure that I’m prepared so I’m just blessed and fortunate to be back here again.”

While the rest of the team held their own for the most part, it was still a bit of a struggle for one Julius Randle. Putting up a double-double with another 15 points and 12 rebounds, he only averaged 31% from the field and 28% from beyond the arc. In the same postgame interview, Rose was asked about his young star’s play and how he is trying to help him improve and get through it.

“You know it’s his first series, so it’s all about getting the nerves out, and tonight late in the game he got that confidence,” Rose said of Randle. “It’s my job to come in and try to play aggressive and try to take the pressure off him. They double him every time he gets the ball early so he got to find ways to read the game and move around so he can get the ball and, yeah, his first time, bro, so my job is to try and calm that down.”

Derrick Rose Talks with The Inside Crew After Knicks' First Playoff Win Since 2013 | NBA on TNTDerrick Rose opens up on having a big impact in the New York Knicks' first playoff win since 2013. Watch highlights from Inside the NBA with Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson and more! Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: youtube.com/nbaontnt?sub_confirmation=1 Connect with NBA on TNT: Follow NBA on TNT… 2021-05-27T03:32:29Z

Both the Nets and Knicks are in a decent position to win their respective playoff series. A meeting between the two franchises would be a treat for all New Yorkers.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant’s Ex-Teammate Slams Kyrie Irving for His Latest Comments