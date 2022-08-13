Golden State Warriors Could Re-Enter Kevin Durant Sweepstakes in Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Early after Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors entered the trade discussions for a reunion with the superstar forward. The news shocked the NBA that after winning another NBA title, the Warriors could look to bring Durant back to the bay. Even a Warriors rival Western Conference GM noted that the deal to bring back Durant made sense.

“If you can put aside all the bitterness from the two sides, it’s the easiest deal to make of anything Brooklyn is looking at right now. You have three young players you can put into a deal—Moses Moody, (James) Wiseman, (Jonathan) Kuminga—and all of them have value around the NBA. Like, big value because they’re associated with the Warriors, they won a championship. You don’t have to give up all three. You’ve got two rookies coming in, Patrick Baldwin and (Ryan) Rollins. They can’t make deals with those guys until later if they sign. They only owe one pick (in 2024) going forward, they can load up on picks. And you have a guy who can match salaries, Andrew Wiggins,” said the rival executive.

The rumors linking Durant to Golden State quickly faded, and some called the move “fairy dust,” but an August 12 article from Bleacher Report again linked the two teams in a proposed trade for Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant Returns to the Bay in Proposed Trade

In an article titled “trade ideas to improve every NBA starting lineup,” Zach Buckley again linked the Warriors and Nets in a trade that would improve Golden State’s roster this offseason by completing a deal for Brooklyn’s disgruntled star. In the deal, the Brooklyn Nets get a pretty significant haul in return.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, and two future first round picks.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Kevin Durant

Brooklyn gets an All-Star like they wish in Andrew Wiggins. Jordan Poole has developed into a star in Golden State and could easily slide into the Nets starting roster. Ryan Rollins is a rookie but would bring incredible upside to the deal. Then the Nets also fulfill their wish of getting draft capital as well. It is a strong offer.

The Warriors again become one of the most lethal offenses with Durant back in it. They made additions like Donte Divincenzo, and the development of Jonathan Kuminga or James Wiseman makes this deal easier to swallow for the Dubs. With time away, it could be an excellent fit for both teams.

Golden State Stars Would Welcome a Durant Reunion

After winning another NBA title without Durant, would the Warriors welcome back Durant? Especially their stars like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green? Of course, they would. Marcus Thompson of The Athletic shared that the sides have already talked and would be open to a reunion.

“The other major question: If a trade is possible, would the leaders of the locker room welcome Durant? According to multiple sources, they would, for the same reason they embraced him in 2016.

“I mean,” one source said, “it’s freaking Kevin Durant.”

The Warriors superstars have been in conversations with Durant,” Thompson wrote.

If the Warriors remain interested, perhaps after the latest Durant news, this proposal could actually turn into real talk between the NBA champions and Brooklyn Nets.