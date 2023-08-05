Insider Issues Stern Warning to Bills QB Josh Allen for Upcoming Season

Josh Allen grew into one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks because of his ability to gash defenses with both his arm and legs, but one insider has a warning to the Buffalo Bills signal-caller — it’s time to be smarter about when to run.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed Allen’s play style in an August 4 appearance on Get Up, saying it may be difficult for Allen to adjust his style of play but necessary in order for him to avoid injury. Schefter noted that fellow dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson said that he wants to throw the ball more than he wants to run, but Allen has made no such declaration.

It may be time for Allen to start considering a similar approach, Schefter warned.

ESPN Insider’s Message to Josh Allen: ‘He’s Got to Be Smart’

Schefter noted that other quarterbacks have entered the league with skill sets similar to Allen but eventually learned to play more out of the pocket and avoid putting themselves at risk by running in the open field.

Allen has not followed that career path, instead making a career-high 124 rushing attempts last season.

“I think as you get older, you get wiser about some of the tackles you decide to take on or not take on, but the fact of that matter is that’s who Josh Allen is,” Schefter said. “He runs over people, he runs around people. He’s not going to give up the use of his legs, but obviously he can be smarter about some of the decisions he makes some of the times.”

Josh Allen takes a big hit on Day 5 in pads at #Bills camp. Other observations: 🔵 Tre White 🔥

🔵 Stef Diggs 🗣️

🔵 O-line shake up

🔵 UDFA 📈

🔵 Depth TE battle 🥵

🔵 Kincaid still trending UPhttps://t.co/DktD4zezMx — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) July 31, 2023

Allen has consistently been one of the team’s most effective ball carriers, especially in short-yardage situations where he has used his size to his advantage. He rushed for 762 yards with seven rushing touchdowns last season, and for his career has 3,087 rushing yards with 38 touchdowns.

Schefter said he does not forsee Allen taking away that part of his game completely, but warned him to be smarter about how and when he runs the ball.

“That’s what makes him the threat he is and makes him one of the best quarterbacks in all of football,” Schefter said, adding, “He’s going to keep doing Josh Allen things, but obviously he’s got to be smart about some of the decisions he makes out on the football field.”

Bills Brass Sends Similar Message to Josh Allen

Schefter’s warning is nothing new for Allen. Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have sent similar messages, especially after a year in which Allen played through a persistent elbow injury.

While Allen suffered that injury as he was throwing from the pocket in a loss to the New York Jets, Beane said the quarterback still needs to make better efforts to protect himself during the game and take fewer hits from opposing defenses.

“The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

Allen has taken the second-most quarterback hits since entering the league in 2018, ESPN’s Get Up segment noted, with Allen being hit 851 times.