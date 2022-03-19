Angry Browns Fans Jumping on Bills Bandwagon After Watson Trade

Browns Fans Lash Out

Not long after reports emerged that Watson had picked the Browns, many of the team’s fans took to Twitter to denounce the move and declare that they’re jumping on the Bills bandwagon instead. Some noted the similarity between the franchises and their fanbases, saying it would be an easy transition.

“Welp, @Browns I’m not rooting for Deshaun Watson… which means I need to find a new team to root for! I’m feeling maybe the #billsmafia,” one person tweeted. “Buffalo gets lake effect snow, they have that chip on their shoulder grit I admire, & I rooted for them in the playoffs. Should I join?”

I'd like to fill out an application for the #BillsMafia plx? I will no longer support this Cleveland Browns team. https://t.co/rlNV7W8qDq — Knox Overstreet (@Deadtown_Nothin) March 18, 2022

Some Bills fans welcomed Browns fans onto the bandwagon, encouraging them to root for Buffalo next season.

Any #Browns fans looking for a home for the next few years, #BillsMafia welcomes you with open arms ❤️

• pic.twitter.com/cR1vDeKcgK — Swank 24/7BF (@Swank247BF) March 19, 2022

The Bills actually have a long history of welcoming Browns fans. In 1996, Bills owner Ralph Wilson set aside a block of 2,000 tickets for Browns fans and a group of a dozen former players to show appreciation for a fanbase that had just seen its beloved franchise ripped away and moved to Baltimore.

Watson Could Become Problem for the Bills

The Bills could be facing their own challenges with Watson’s decision to pick the Browns. The AFC has become increasingly stacked with top quarterbacks, especially with Russell Wilson going to the Denver Broncos, and the path to winning the conference looks more difficult than ever.

Watson still faces a league investigation for the misconduct allegations, however, and could be likely to lose some time to suspension. League spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement to cleveland.com that the trade did not change anything about the investigation and the possibility of punishment for Watson.

Deshaun Watson is headed to Cleveland, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/IBoyOxTCz0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 18, 2022

“Any transaction would have no effect on the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson,’’ McCarthy said. “Nor would it affect his status under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

“If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA.”

