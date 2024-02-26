Bills Advised to Target 3-Time Pro Bowl WR This Offseason

The Buffalo Bills had a chance to snag a generational wide receiver in the 2014 NFL Draft, but passed on Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr. in favor of injury-prone Sammy Watkins after trading up to the No. 4 overall pick.

The Bills could have a second chance at one of the two pass-catchers they missed, with a new report suggesting they could target Beckham this year as an affordable addition in free agency. Though Beckham is coming off one of the lowest-output seasons of his career, he is still a proven target and could give a boost to an offense expected to lose their No. 2 receiver this offseason.

Insider: What Could it Hurt?

Jarrett Bailey of AtoZ Sports looked into the wide receivers the Bills could add in free agency this offseason, suggesting that Beckham could be a low-cost, high-reward option.

“What could it hurt? Beckham had only 37 catches for the Ravens this year, who undoubtedly paid way too much for him ($15 million with over $13 million in guarantees),” Bailey wrote. “However, for someone at this stage in his career, signing Beckham to a cheap one-year deal could pay dividends in a more pass-heavy Bills offense. Best case-scenario, he does to Buffalo what he did to the Rams and helps the Bills win a Super Bowl. Worst case-scenario, he gets traded or released mid-season and the Bills cut their losses.”

Beckham has seen his production steadily dip in recent seasons, notching just 537 total yards in 2021 and 565 in 2023 after returning from a torn ACL suffered in his Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bailey suggested other potential additions for the Bills at wide receiver, including Curtis Samuel. He added that Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd could be another option, especially after the team used its franchise tag on Tee Higgins.

Bills Expected to Lose No. 2 Receiver

The Bills are expected to see some significant changes in their wide receiving corps in 2024, with Gabe Davis headed to free agency and the cap-strapped Bills likely priced out of his market. Spotrac predicts that Davis will get a four-year deal worth $54.5 million, while Pro Football Focus projects a one-year, $12-million contract for Davis in free agency.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports predicts that Davis will leave Buffalo, joining former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with the New York Giants.

“The Giants can’t afford to let any of their QBs take snaps behind their current O-line again. But they also desperately need more juice out wide. Davis is mercurial but explosive, offering ridiculous speed on the perimeter,” Benjamin wrote.

Davis had a strong season in 2023, making 45 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns, but was inconsistent at times, especially late in the season. Davis failed to register a catch in four of his last eight games during the regular season and caught just one touchdown over the final six weeks of the season.

The Bills could be losing some other receivers further down the depth chart, with Trent Sherfield also headed to free agency after the expiration of his one-year contract.