Viral Photos Show Bills QB Josh Allen, GF Britt Williams on Red Carpet

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost out on his chance to play on the Super Bowl on Sunday, but did get a nice consolation prize — grabbing some spotlight at the 11th NFL Honors Ceremony and hitting the red carpet with his girlfriend.

Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams dressed up for the league’s annual awards showcase, with Allen even getting a chance to sound off on the controversial ending to the Bills season. Williams has been Allen’s biggest cheerleader, hitting the road with the Bills this year and sending condolences to Allen and the team after the heartbreaking conclusion.

Allen, Girlfriend Grab the Spotlight

Allen joined teammate Harrison Phillips for Thursday’s awards show, which was held at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park. Allen was one of the eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, while Harrison was the nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

While both went home empty-handed, Allen did get the chance to show off on the red carpet with his girlfriend. The team posted some pictures from the event on Facebook and Twitter, prompting some viral interest from Bills fans.