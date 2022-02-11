Viral Photos Show Bills QB Josh Allen, GF Britt Williams on Red Carpet

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost out on his chance to play on the Super Bowl on Sunday, but did get a nice consolation prize — grabbing some spotlight at the 11th NFL Honors Ceremony and hitting the red carpet with his girlfriend.
Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams dressed up for the league’s annual awards showcase, with Allen even getting a chance to sound off on the controversial ending to the Bills season. Williams has been Allen’s biggest cheerleader, hitting the road with the Bills this year and sending condolences to Allen and the team after the heartbreaking conclusion.
Allen, Girlfriend Grab the Spotlight
Allen joined teammate Harrison Phillips for Thursday’s awards show, which was held at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park. Allen was one of the eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, while Harrison was the nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
While both went home empty-handed, Allen did get the chance to show off on the red carpet with his girlfriend. The team posted some pictures from the event on Facebook and Twitter, prompting some viral interest from Bills fans.
“Tom and Gisele who???” one fan tweeted.
“Woooo! Looking sharp!” tweeted another.
Williams was also by Allen’s side throughout the season, regularly taking to social media to support him. After the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs, she shared an Instagram post of Allen walking off the field and a message about how proud she was of his season. Williams also shared tweet from Fox Sports NFL showing a picture of Allen along with the caption, “This man battled his absolute heart out.”
“Yes, he did! He absolutely did!” Williams wrote in response.
Allen Snubbed in MVP Race
At Thursday’s event, the league announced that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned his second consecutive MVP award. Allen had finished second in the voting for last year’s award, but failed to register any votes this time. Rodgers ran away with the award, earning 39 votes while second-place finisher Tom Brady had just 10. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp received one vote.
Allen shared that he has bigger goals for the upcoming season. In an appearance on The Jim Rome Show before the award ceremony, Allen said he wants to win a Super Bowl for the long-starved fanbase.
“It would mean everything in terms of why I play this game,” Allen said when asked what it would mean to win a Super Bowl for Bills fans. “To be the best at something, obviously, it takes a whole lot of preparation, a lot of skill, a lot of guys coming together to accomplish one single goal.”
Allen said the years of heartache that Bills fans have suffered will make it that much sweeter when the team finally wins it all.
“But given the Bills Mafia’s history and the history of the Buffalo Bills, the things that city has had to endure… The 17-year drought, you know about the stuff before that that I won’t even mention. But to give them that Super Bowl, I mean I have vivid dreams of the parade and what it would be like. It’s something I want to happen so badly that I won’t stop until we do it. So we’re working on it.”
