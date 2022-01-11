Video Shows Bills QB Josh Allen Pleading with Coach to Go For TD

With the Buffalo Bills on the goal line and time for just one more play in the first half against the New York Jets, it was clear what call Josh Allen wanted to make.

There was a lot on the line for the Bills in Sunday’s season finale, needing a win to lock in a second straight AFC East title against a Jets team that had just played Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down to the wire the previous week. As a new video showed, Allen wanted the team to take an aggressive approach against their divisional foe.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Allen Pleads His Case

New sideline video from Buffalo’s 27-10 win over the Jets on January 9 shows Allen passionately pleading with head coach Sean McDermott to let the offense stay on the field and go for the touchdown for the final play of the first half. The Bills were holding onto a 10-7 lead at the time in the unexpectedly tight contest, and Allen was ready to go for the kill.

Sean McDermott telling Josh Allen no when Allen wanted to go for a TD late in the first half. A play in four parts. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/wPSJoSPK3v — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 11, 2022

Allen’s passion couldn’t win him the argument, however. McDermott ultimately decided to send out the field-goal unit, allowing Tyler Bass to hit a chip shot and give the Bills a six-point lead going into the half.

Josh Allen looks to be pleading his case to go for it here on last play of second quarter 3 yd line. He ends up going out to huddle only to be called back. McDermott decided to go for three and make the score 13-7 Bills at the half. Smart call. Love the passion in #17. pic.twitter.com/F4xOlh527x — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) January 10, 2022

McDermott’s approach paid off in the end, with the Bills defense stifling the Jets all day — holding them to a franchise-low 53 total yards of offense — and Buffalo’s offense breaking through for two late touchdowns.

Allen Happy with the Result

While he may have lost the argument about what to do at the end of the half, Allen said after the game that he was thrilled with the result, winning to clinch the AFC East in front of a raucous home crowd in chilly conditions. The Bills quarterback said that after a year with no fans through the regular season, it meant so much more to be able to clinch the division at home in front of them.