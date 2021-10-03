A Top Bills Rookie Could Be in Line to Play for First Time This Season

A top rookie for the Buffalo Bills could be in line to see his first action of the year after a pair of injuries have left them shorthanded.

The Bills announced on October 1 that safety Jordan Poyer and guard Jon Feliciano are both out for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, and defensive lineman Efe Obada is questionable. The void could create an opportunity for the team’s second-round pick, who so far has found himself at the bottom of the rotation on a crowded defensive line rotation.

Big Chance for Bills Rookie

When he was first taken with the No. 61 overall pick of the NFL Draft, many believed that defensive end Carlos “Boogie” Basham could have an even better rookie season than Bills first-round pass rusher Greg Rousseau. The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn pegged him as the most likely to immediate impact for the Bills, noting that Basham was more seasoned through 45 games at Wake Forest.

“He may not be an every-down defensive end right away, but Basham Jr.’s ability to slide inside to three-technique defensive tackle could help him find early production,” Fairburn wrote. “The Bills drafted with an eye toward the future, but Basham Jr. is ready to see the field now.”

That has not been the case through the first three games of the season, with Basham a healthy scratch in all three. The Bills are deep at defensive line, leaving Basham and Obada as the ones left out on game day.

After the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game in which now-lead running back Zack Moss was also inactive, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said it was a difficult decision to keep them on the sidelines.

“It’s tough, it’s always tough. Those are two good football players,” McDermott said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “We’ll see where it goes this week. Two young players that continue to develop for us.”

Basham may now have the opportunity to slide into the starting lineup. The Bills had been relatively healthy through the first three weeks, but now will need to reserve some of the inactive slots for the injured Poyer and Feliciano. That could give Basham the chance to see his first action of the year.

Bills Strong Defensive Line Play

If Basham does make his way onto the gameday roster for the first time, it’s not clear where he would fit in. McDermott has been known for employing a deep rotation at defensive line, which has paid off this year. The Bills coach had some praise for their play in the season-opening loss to the Steelers, noting how well the team did at rotating players in and out to stay fresh.