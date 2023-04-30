Bills GM Hints at Bigger Role for WR After Breakout Playoff Performance

After a light workload in his rookie season and a breakout performance in two playoff games, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir could be headed to a bigger role in Year 2.

The Boise State receiver came to the team with some high expectations, with ESPN’s Matt Miller calling the fifth-round pick a “steal” and comparing his skill set to San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. But Shakir struggled to find a consistent role in the offense, making just 10 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown in the regular season. The Bills even coaxed Cole Beasley out of retirement for the final stretch of the season to give quarterback Josh Allen a more consistent target out of the slot.

But Bills general manager Brandon Beane hinted that Shakir will play a bigger part in the offense next year. Speaking on April 29 after the completion of the NFL Draft, Beane said the team is trying to add more weapons to their offense and believes Shakir will be a part of that.

“We were looking for guys to add to our skill positions that can be matchups and whether it’s receiver, tight end, whatever it is, just a guy, another weapon to say, ‘Hey, you can’t double Stef every play,’ ” Beane said. “If you do, we’re expecting this guy to win his one-on-one matchup or Gabe to win his one-on-one matchup. Khalil Shakir, we’ve got a lot of hope for him. I thought he really played well down the stretch when he had his opportunity.”