Bills GM Makes Telling Statement on All-Pro Safety’s Potential Return

The Buffalo Bills may not be ready to say goodbye to Micah Hyde.

The All-Pro safety is headed to free agency after spending the last seven seasons in Buffalo, having strongly hinted that his time with the Bills has come to an end. While Hyde’s departure appears inevitable, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane made strong statements this week on a potential return for 2024.

Bills Still High on Micah Hyde

Speaking to reporters at this week’s NFL combine, McDermott made it clear that the Bills were still very high on Hyde.

“Say the word ‘Micah’ around Buffalo and people smile,” McDermott said, via SI.com. “He’s had a huge impact on our organization, a huge impact on the community. He’s a class act around not only Buffalo but the NFL. I can’t say enough good things about Micah Hyde.”

Beane joined in voicing his admiration for Hyde, who has paired with fellow All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer to anchor the secondary since they both signed with the Bills the same week in 2017. Beane went a step further, making it clear that he would be open to Hyde coming back for the next season.

Watch this clip and tell me if you feel more or less confident that Jordan Poyer and/or Micah Hyde will be back. Because I asked the question and I still really don't have a good read on it #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/agrfOQ21Bu — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) February 28, 2024

“You never want to move on from good players. I’ve been in the league 26, 27 years, whatever it is and I’ve never seen a safety duo for seven seasons play together,” Beane said, via SI.com. “To play, in this day and age of free agency, seven seasons is remarkable. Whether it’s this year, whether it’s next year, I don’t know that you’re ever gonna find a tandem as good as that. We’ve been spoiled.”

Beane said he was still waiting to hear from Hyde and didn’t want to rush his decision. The Bills general manager added that he planned to meet with Hyde’s agent at the combine, acknowledging that the financial side had to work out in order for him to return. The Bills head into the new league season close to $40 million over the salary cap, and Beane has warned that the team won’t be making any big moves in free agency.

After missing most of the 2022 season with a neck injury, Hyde returned to start 14 games last season, making 54 total tackles with two interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Goodbye From Micah Hyde

Hyde’s family appears prepared for the prospect of leaving Buffalo. Shortly after the conclusion of the season, his wife took to Instagram to share an emotional message saying goodbye to fans.

“Through the highs and lows, you guys stood by our side, and we see you. This really is the city of good neighbors, and what a privilege it has been,” Amanda Hyde wrote.

“So, Bills Mafia, thank you. Thank you for making this place our home… And thank you for making this place so hard to leave. You will always have a piece of our hearts, and man, do we love you guys!”

The Bills faced a similar situation with Poyer last offseason, with the safety headed to free agency and expected to leave Buffalo before a surprise return on a two-year deal.