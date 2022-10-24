“Daboll is the coach of the year so far,” one general manager told the Washington Post on October 19. “They play really hard for him. They don’t beat themselves. They don’t ever seem to think they’re out of it.

“Look at what he’s doing with [running back Saquon] Barkley. He lines up everywhere. They get him matchups to win in the running game and the passing game. [Quarterback] Daniel Jones is playing winning football. They’re doing great s— with him. That’s a really good football team.”

Daboll’s team has had plenty of close moments. As ESPN noted, they are the first team in NFL history to start 6-1 or better with each of their first seven games decided by one possession. After Sunday’s nailbiter win over the Jaguars, Daboll said he wants to improve as the team prepares for next week’s game at the Seattle Seahawks.