Brian Daboll is well beyond proving that Josh Allen was responsible for his success.

The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator took over a New York Giants team with a significantly less talented roster and some major question marks on offense, but has been able to lead them to a 6-1 record. Daboll’s fast start not only has the Giants in the thick of contention for a competitive NFC East, but is earning himself some buzz as a Coach of the Year candidate.

Daboll Praise for Hot Start

The Giants held on for a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, stopping Jacksonville receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line on the game’s final play to seal the victory. The win brought the Giants to 6-1, just behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

NFL writer Bob Glaubner wrote that Daboll’s performance has him in consideration for NFL Coach of the Year.

“The 6-1 Giants may not have the most talented team in the league, but the coaching from Brian Daboll has been outstanding. Coach of the Year level at this point,” Glaubner tweeted.

Daboll has earned particular praise for his work with quarterback Daniel Jones, who many insiders believed was heading into a make-or-break season and potentially in danger of losing the starting job.

“Just give [Brian Daboll] the coach of the year award now,” tweeted Colin Cowherd . “Daniel Jones has morphed into Marino.”

Even before Sunday’s win, insiders saw Daboll as a frontrunner for the award as he led a less-talented Giants squad to one of the league’s best records.

Brian Daboll is the first head coach to start @Giants career 6-1 or better since 1929 pic.twitter.com/G9O9syUDgQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 23, 2022

“Daboll is the coach of the year so far,” one general manager told the Washington Post on October 19. “They play really hard for him. They don’t beat themselves. They don’t ever seem to think they’re out of it. “Look at what he’s doing with [running back Saquon] Barkley. He lines up everywhere. They get him matchups to win in the running game and the passing game. [Quarterback] Daniel Jones is playing winning football. They’re doing great s— with him. That’s a really good football team.” Daboll’s team has had plenty of close moments. As ESPN noted, they are the first team in NFL history to start 6-1 or better with each of their first seven games decided by one possession. After Sunday’s nailbiter win over the Jaguars, Daboll said he wants to improve as the team prepares for next week’s game at the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’m never really happy,” Daboll said. “It’s always on to the next week. I’m glad we won. But like I say every week: There’s certain things to clean up. This week is no exception.”

Brian Daboll takes responsibility for the Giants' penalties: "That can't happen. Put it on me. It's my fault." pic.twitter.com/blvioyS0lJ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 17, 2022

Daboll’s Connections to Bills

While moving downstate, Daboll has kept plenty of connections to the Bills. Former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen has become the GM in New York, and brought a number of former Buffalo players onto the roster. That includes backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and running back Matt Breida. Former Bills wide receiver Robert Foster and linebacker A.J. Klein have also spent time on the Giants’ practice squad.

After a text message exchange that came forward through Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL claimed there was a rift between Daboll and Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Daboll stressed that he loved his time with Buffalo and was grateful for the opportunity to coach in his hometown.