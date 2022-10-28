Proposed Trade Sends $15M Wide Receiver, Dynamic Playmaker to Bills

The Buffalo Bills already have one of the league’s top passing attacks, and could make it even more potent by adding a former first-round wide receiver who could be in need of a change of scenery.

Insiders have indicated that the Bills are looking to upgrade their offense before the upcoming trade deadline, with reports that they made a run at running back Christian McCaffrey but wouldn’t meet the asking price that the San Francisco 49ers paid. While the Bills could still be in the market for running back help, a new report points to a play-making wide receiver as another potential target.

Bills Could Add More Firepower to Wide Receiving Corps

Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News broke down several potential trade-deadline targets for the Bills, including Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Though the Broncos came into this season hoping to compete for the AFC West title, they have stumbled to a 2-4 start and could fall even further out of contention this weekend. If they lose in London and fall to 2-5, Skurski believes it would “push them firmly into the ‘sellers’ category.”

That could benefit the Bills, who may be willing to part with a draft pick in exchange for Jeudy.

“After mortgaging the future for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos have just five draft picks in 2023 – none before the third round,” Skurski noted.

After a strong rookie season in which he made 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns, the play-making Jeudy saw his production drop in his sophomore season as he made 38 catches for 467 yards in 10 games with no touchdowns. Jeudy is having a bounce-back season this year, making 24 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns.

Aside from giving the Bills a strong weapon out of the slot, Jeudy could be a good fit for Buffalo’s salary cap. He is due just $1.991 million this season and $2.681 next season, Skurski noted.

“The Bills would have to make a decision on Jeudy’s fifth-year option after this season if they were to acquire him in a trade,” he wrote. “Jeudy is probably the most intriguing player on this list, but would also come with the biggest price tag in terms of compensation going the other way.”

Bills Could Face Competition for Jeudy

There appears to be quite a bit of buzz building around Jeudy. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on October 23 that the Broncos have fielded several calls about him, though it’s not clear how receptive they’ve been or whether any trade discussions have started.

Big-name WRs generating trade interest:

— #Texans WR Brandin Cooks has been the target of multiple calls.

— #Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been in focus, but is not expected to be deal, barring a shift.

— Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been the center of calls, as DEN sputtered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

That could mean the Bills face tough competition if they choose to pursue Jeudy. The New York Post’s Mark W. Sanchez believes the New York Giants would be a suitor, especially after they traded away Kadarius Toney and lost Sterling Shepard to a season-ending injury.

The Bills could also choose to look in some other directions at the trade deadline and beyond. They have been named as a potential suitor for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, and at times seen as a frontrunner to land free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. once he’s fully recovered from a torn ACL and ready to sign with a new team.