Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley Calls Out Beloved Franchise Legend

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is taking aim at one of the franchise’s most beloved players.

Beasley, who was released by the Bills in March after the team failed to find a partner to fulfill his trade request, took to Twitter to sound off on the team’s efforts to encourage players to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Beasley was a vocal critic of the vaccine and reportedly took some heavy fines for failing to adhere to the league’s health and safety protocol, and continues to harbor some hard feelings.

Beasley Sounds Off

Beasley took to Twitter on August 28 to reply to a clip of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” In the interview, Rodgers criticized the NFL for sending a “Fauci stooge” to speak to his team, a representative that Rodgers accused of threatening and pressuring players into getting the vaccine.

Beasley added his own insight, taking aim at Bills legend Bruce Smith for taking part in the team’s efforts to encourage players to get vaccinated.

“Same ‘stooge’ came to the bills along w/ Bruce smith telling us we didn’t care about winning or our teammates if we didn’t get the vaccine,” Beasley tweeted. “I didn’t get Covid until the nfl stopped testing all the vaxxed players because they all were getting it.”

The statement led to backlash from Bills fans, including one who told Beasley that he didn’t need to put his former team on blast publicly. Beasley responded by hinting that the Bills were at fault in the situation.

“You have no idea how I was treated. Lol I don’t know you,” Beasley tweeted.

Some fans called Beasley’s behavior selfish, noting that no other team has shown interest in signing him.

“All these ‘unemployed’ jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore,” Beasley responded. “You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months. I still grabbed 80 catches with 3 broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted.”

Beasley Has Bristled With Bills Fans

This is not the first time that Beasley has rubbed Bills fans the wrong way. There was some animosity that surfaced during the 2021 season when Beasley accused fans of booing him at home games.

“Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium,” Beasley tweeted on October 4. “Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought Bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed?”

Many fans disagreed, saying they were chanting “Bease!” instead of booing him.

Beasley ended up missing a key game later in the season after testing positive for COVID-19. He was out for the team’s Week 16 game against the New England Patriots, a win that put the Bills in the lead in the AFC East. Isaiah McKenzie filled in for Beasley in the slot that game, making 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. With the Bills releasing Beasley in March, McKenzie has taken over as top slot receiver.

Beasley reportedly had brushes with the league throughout the season. In December, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Beasley was fined multiple times for breaching the league’s COVID-19 protocol, with the fines adding up to close to $100,000.

