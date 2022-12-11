Bills Safety in Hot Water for Hit That Left Patriots WR With Concussion

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was sent to the locker room early in last week’s win over the New England Patriots for a dangerous hit, and now he’s going to have to pay up for it.

The NFL announced on December 10 that Hamlin was hit with a $4,806 fine for a fourth quarter hit on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers that ultimately left him with a concussion. Hamlin was involved in another controversial hit earlier this season, but this is the first time that the NFL has hit him in the wallet.

Hamlin Fined for Hit

The play that led to punishment for Hamlin took place late in the fourth quarter with the Patriots driving deep into Bills territory while trailing 24-7. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones found Meyers in the endzone for what would have been a touchdown, but Hamlin closed fast and laid a hard hit that jarred the ball loose.

Hamlin’s shoulder hit the head and neck area of Meyers, leading to a penalty on the Bills and an ejection for Hamlin. Though the penalty gave the Patriots a first-and-goal, the pass breakup ultimately paid off for the Bills as they held the Patriots to a field goal and then recovered an onside kick to ice the game.

Damar Hamlin was disqualified for this hard hit on Jakobi Meyers. Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/QSkFS8z3BQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 2, 2022

Hamlin’s fine drew a bit of controversy on Saturday after the league announced that Jones was also fined for a sequence that took place just after Hamlin’s hit. After Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacked Jones, the Patriots quarterback flipped the ball at Epenesa. Though the play didn’t draw a flag at the time, the NFL announced on Saturday that Jones faced a $10,609 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The disparity in fines between the dangerous hit and the post-sack ball flip drew some scrutiny.

“Bills safety Damar Hamlin was fined $4,806 for concussing Jakobi Meyers. Mac Jones was fined $10,609 for flicking a football at someone. What are we doing here NFL?” tweeted Patriots reporter Mark Daniels.

Hamlin’s Other Controversial Play

This isn’t the first time this season that the Bills safety has been involved in a controversial hit. In the team’s 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 9, Hamlin hit quarterback Kenny Pickett while he was attempting to slide, sparking a scuffle on the field.

Hamlin was not flagged for that play, and not given a fine later in the week, but it still prompted a response from the Steelers. As Hamlin was getting back up after the play, Steelers guard James Daniels gave him a hard shove that sent the Bills safety back to the turf. Daniels was later fined for the play, and Steelers linebacker Kevin Dotson was also fined for sticking up for his quarterback in a separate play.

#Steelers G James Daniels took exception to Kenny Pickett getting hit late. pic.twitter.com/8FOAzGM5Uw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2022

The Bills safety spoke out about the play after the game, telling reporters that he had no ill intent when hitting Pickett, who was also his college teammate.

“Listen, I told him on the field that he was brother,” Hamlin said, via SteelersNow. “I wasn’t going to hurt him, I’m not going to play dirty. He knows that. I’m just playing within the lines of the game. If you’re supposed to slide, you’ve to slide.”