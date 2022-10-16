Bills TE Dawson Knox Pays Tribute to Late Brother After Game-Winning TD

Sunday was quite an emotional game for Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

After struggling this season with injuries and a dip in performance after a breakout campaign last year — along with the loss of his younger brother, Luke, in August — Knox made a huge mark in Buffalo’s 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end made three catches for 37 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Knox’s emotions spilled out after the score, as he pointed skyward in what appeared to be a tribute to his brother.

Knox Remembers Younger Brother

Knox had his younger brother on his mind immediately after catching the touchdown from Josh Allen. After making the sliding grab, Knox spiked the ball into the ground and then looked up to the sky and pointed upward. The celebration caught the attention of many Bills fans, who shared some love for Knox and his family.

Dawson Knox pointing to the sky after his first TD of the season after losing his brother this summer

Luke Knox died suddenly in August, with the 22-year-old college football player being found unresponsive in his dorm room at Florida International University. Police said there were no signs of foul play in his death.

Dawson Knox took leave from the Bills, missing a preseason game against the Denver Broncos to attend his brother’s funeral.

Many Bills fans made donations to the P.U.N.T. Foundation, a charity that Dawson Knox had supported, in honor of his later brother. Allen also delivered a message to his teammate, saying all of the Bills players were with him.

“We know the situation. Our hearts go out to him and his family,” Allen said. “Condolences have obviously been sent. You hate to see your family and teammates hurting like that. You share the hurt.”

In September, Dawson Knox took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with his brother and offer a message of thanks to Bills fans who had supported him.

“There’s no words to describe these last few weeks,” he wrote. “All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Luke is not lost, because we know exactly where he is. God’s got him, and I know I’ll be seeing him again one day. Luke’s legacy will continue [to] live on through all the lives he’s impacted in incredible ways. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later. I love you Luke.”

Knox Comes Through for Bills

Knox’s touchdown on Sunday may have been one of the biggest of his career, giving the Bills a victory that puts them alone in first place in the AFC at 5-1. The Bills now hold the tie-breaker over the Chiefs and the inside track to home-field advantage in the playoffs, a crucial factor that had been missing in each of the last two seasons that ended with playoff losses in Kansas City.

After the game, Knox said it was good to move past the heartbreak of the team’s collapse in the divisional round against the Chiefs.

“There were still some bad memories from this place last year, so it was nice to wipe those from our minds,” he told reporters after the game.