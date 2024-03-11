Bills Pro Bowl LT Scares Fans With Cryptic Message Before $60 Million Contract Move

Dion Dawkins is staying with the Buffalo Bills for the near future, but not before giving a scare to fans about his future with the team.

Dawkins took to social media on March 11 to share a cryptic statement hinting that his time in Buffalo had come to an end. Just minutes later, Dawkins reassured fans and the team announced that he was signing a major extension that will keep him with the team through 2027.

Dawkins has been a cornerstone of the offensive line since joining the team in 2017, and last season anchored a unit that was a model of consistency across the league. His reputation has also been rising, earning a Pro Bowl nod in each of the last three seasons.

With Monday’s contract extension, the Bills will lock down an important part of their offense.

Dion Dawkins Trolls Bills Fans

Dawkins shared his apparent goodbye on Monday at just after 12 p.m. ET, hinting that he was moving on to a new team after spending the last seven seasons in Buffalo.

“It lasted Buffalo,” Dawkins wrote, adding a peace sign emoji. “Excited for this next chapter Of my football career”

Dawkins added “wonder if its ok to eat ranch now,” an apparent dig at the preference among fans to favor blue cheese over ranch as a dip for chicken wings. The statement drew some shocked replies from fans, but Dawkins quickly let them know that he wasn’t going anywhere.

“Yall are cra why would ever Leave Buffalo im never leaving guy Im buffalo for life,” Dawkins posted on X just nine minutes after his initial cryptic statement.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the contract extension will put Dawkins among the highest-paid linemen in the NFL.

“Bills three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins is signing a three-year, $60.5 million extension, per sources. The deal is expected to make Dawkins the fourth highest-paid tackle in the league,” Schefter wrote on X.

The team acknowledged the joke in their own post, saying “Dion Dawkins got us too.”

Bills Make Moves on Offense

The Bills saw great stability on the offensive line last season, with their opening-game starting group playing all 17 regular-season and two playoff games together. Dawkins was among the most steady linemen for the Bills, with Pro Football Focus noting that he committed nine penalties and gave up just one sack all season.

The Bills have already made some changes on offense, releasing veteran center Mitch Morse as part of a flurry of moves last week that generated more than $30 million in cap space. The Bills also parted ways with wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines, who missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL in a boating accident.

The team is expected to have some other major departures, with No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis headed to free agency and expected to sign with a new team. Fellow receiver Trent Sherfield is also headed to free agency, along with veteran running backs Latavius Murray and Leonard Fournette.