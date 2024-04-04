Veteran Bills OL Sends 3-Word Message to Stefon Diggs After Trade

After spending the last four seasons together, Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins is saying goodbye to Stefon Diggs.

Dawkins took to social media to bid farewell to the All-Pro receiver, who was shipped to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade on April 3. Dawkins had grown close to Diggs during their time together and had a heartfelt message to send in the hours after the trade was announced.

“Till Next Time,” Dawkins wrote in a post on X that also included a series of pictures of the two together during their time on the Bills.

Stefon Diggs Trade Evokes Strong Emotions

Diggs joined the Bills in 2020 through a trade with the Minnesota Vikings and now leaves in a deal that ships him along with fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2025 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025.

The deal brought out some strong emotions from fans.

“I want to cry,” fan Joanne Bauman told WHAM-13 in Rochester. “I thought they were lying. It’s not right, it’s just not right. I can’t believe they traded Stefon, of anybody. Stefon and Josh are the best tag team. They are the Bills.”

Diggs also offered his own heartfelt goodbye to fans, expressing his thanks in an Instagram post.

“I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️💙. Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization!” Diggs wrote.

Diggs also credited his teammates and the success they found in Buffalo. The team broke a 25-year division title drought in the first year that Diggs joined the team in 2020, going on to win the AFC East in all four years he was in Buffalo.

“Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart,” Diggs wrote. “Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again ♾️ 14.”

Short Stay in Houston

Diggs may not be staying in his new home for long. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 4 that the Texans voided the final three years of his contract, allowing Diggs to become a free agent after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

“The Texans also took the $3.5 million guaranteed to Diggs next season and moved it up into this season, giving him a raise and assuring him of $22.52 million in guaranteed money in 2024,” ESPN reported.

“With the contract adjustment, the Texans now anticipate getting the best version of Stefon Diggs, who will be in position to negotiate another long-term contract next offseason.”

Diggs will be looking to bounce back from a rough end to the 2023 season. He endured a slump over the second half of the season, going the final seven games without a touchdown — the longest stretch of his career without a score. Diggs was also held below 35 receiving yards in five of the final eight regular season games.