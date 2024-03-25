Bills Could Swing Draft Day Trade for ‘Absolute Home Run’ WR: Insider

After losing No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency, the Buffalo Bills made a big move to address their receiving corps by signing the speedy Curtis Samuel.

The next big move could come on the second day of the NFL Draft, an insider predicts. Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com pulled together a full seven-round mock draft for the Bills and predicted that the team will target Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin in the second round — and could trade up to get him if needed.

Bills Hit Home Run on Day 2

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has gotten a reputation for making trades in the first round of the NFL Draft, moving up in each of the last two years to land cornerback Kaiir Elam in 2022 and tight end Dalton Kincaid in 2023. Parrino predicted another move this year, though in the opposite direction.

His mock draft has the Bills moving out of the first round entirely, swapping the No. 28 overall pick along with their No. 163 to the Washington Commanders for pick No. 35 and No. 78. With the Bills now holding two second-rounders, Parrino suggested they would take Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat with one pick and Franklin with the other.

The Syracuse.com writer said it would be a boon to the Bills if they could land Franklin.

“Landing Franklin this late in the draft would be an absolute home run for Beane,” Parrino wrote. “He brings a combination of size and speed that doesn’t currently exist in the Bills’ receivers room.”

But Parrino also acknowledged that Franklin might not fall that far, meaning Beane would have to trade up to get his preferred receiver.

“A trade-up in the second round to get Franklin won’t be the worst idea if Beane doesn’t want to wait,” he wrote.

Troy Franklin’s Rising Stock

The Bills may need to move higher in the second round if they want to land Franklin — or make sure they hold onto their first-round pick. Many insiders have pegged him as a first-round pick, including Timm Hamm of SI.com’s Raven Country who predicted he would be taken by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 30 overall pick.

The #Jets contingent met privately with Oregon WR Troy Franklin at Oregon’s Pro Day. The WR in round 1 smoke is real. pic.twitter.com/lb4NCjICPh — Cali (@CaliJets) March 17, 2024

The Bills have already shown strong interest in Franklin, with Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reporting that the team hosted him for a private workout. Pauline added that Franklin made a big impression at Oregon’s pro day, which could help his draft stock even more.

“There were plenty of storylines from Oregon pro day, which was televised earlier this week, and receiver Troy Franklin was one of the better ones,” Pauline wrote. “Franklin was sick during the Combine and weighed in eight pounds heavier (176 versus 183) on pro day. He looked exceptional catching the ball in position drills and impressed a lot of scouts.”

The Bills are in need of some help at receiver after the departure of Davis in free agency. Top receiver Stefon Diggs also endured a slump over the second half of the season, going the final seven games without a touchdown catch — the longest stretch of his career without a score.