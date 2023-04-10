Bills Likely Making Another WR Move After OBJ’s Decision: Insider

The Buffalo Bills were once seen as a favorite to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but the team could have another move up its sleeve after Beckham landed with an AFC rival.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on April 9 that Beckham was signing with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. The move brought an end to the months-long drama surrounding Beckham and his decision, leaving the Bills empty-handed.

So the #Ravens have added a premier receiver for Lamar Jackson … if, in fact, Lamar is back in Baltimore after Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. pic.twitter.com/MZitnOT5EZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2023

But Jeremy Brener of SI.com’s Bills Central believes Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane could still make another move to bolster the team’s wide receiving corps and give another weapon to quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills Expected to Bring on Another Receiver

Brener wrote that the Bills could use this month’s NFL Draft to add another pass catcher who would fit alongside their top two receivers.

“The Bills were hoping to add Beckham Jr.’s expertise alongside Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis as the team’s third receiver, but Buffalo won’t be sporting that specific trio this season,” Brener wrote.

“Instead, it appears likely that the Bills will spend an early draft pick on a receiver or will elevate 2022 fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir into the starting lineup to play next to Diggs and Davis.”

Though the Bills had been seen as a top contender to sign Beckham, reporter Jon Scott said they likely wouldn’t have had the money to match Baltimore’s offer.

“#Bills couldn’t afford that and shouldn’t have paid it even if they had the money to,” the Spectrum News reporter tweeted.

More about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaching agreement on a one-year, $15 million deal that could be worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens:https://t.co/UGq27KbLCe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2023

Beane has already hinted that the Bills would not be making any big signings, saying in his year-end press conference that they would need to find some more creative — and affordable — ways to upgrade the team.

“There’s not going to be a Von Miller signing,” Beane said. “We’ll do things. We may have to rework a few contracts.

“We gotta hit on draft picks, we gotta find low-cost free agents that can find roles, whether it’s key backup, a solid starter, whatever it is. It’ll be on me and our scouting staff to make the right moves.”

Options for Bills at Wide Receiver

The Bills have already made a pair of moves at wide receiver, landing speedy slot receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty along with former Miami Dolphins pass catcher Trent Sherfield. The Bills also released veteran Isaiah McKenzie, who initially won the starting slot receiver role last offseason after the departure of Cole Beasley but saw his role shrink during the season.

Some insiders believe the Bills will use their top overall pick to bring on another target for Allen. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter predicted that the Bills would use their No. 27 overall pick on USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, giving Allen a “legitimate deep threat to stretch out defenses, which would also help the team’s running game.”

Scott also reported that NFL insider Jordan Reid believes Boston College receiver Zay Flowers could be a target for the Bills.

“I’ve asked @Jordan_Reid for some #Bills draft predictions the last few years we’ve met at the #NFLCombine,” Scott tweeted. “In 2020 he told me about a great Day 3 WR target named Gabe Davis. Last year his 1st round target was Kaiir Elam. Today — Boston College WR Zay Flowers. Lock it in!”