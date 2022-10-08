Bills Could Sign Pro-Bowl TE to Fill in for Dawson Knox: Insider

The Buffalo Bills may need some help at tight end in the coming weeks, and one insider believes they could bring in a former Pro Bowler to provide it.

The Bills came into this season very thin at tight end, with only Dawson Knox having any previous resume as a pass-catcher. That depth is non-existent now as Knox has been ruled out of Sunday’s game, but the Bills could look to free agency to add a proven veteran who can fill some of the void.

Bills Could Target Former Steelers Tight End

With Knox already missing Sunday’s game and no clear indication of whether his injury could stretch into subsequent weeks, WGR 550’s Joe DiBiase suggested that the Bills could consider signing veteran tight end Eric Ebron.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions tight end has a Pro Bowl appearance on his resume, but didn’t bring much production in his most recent season. He made 12 catches for 84 yards and one touchdown in eight games for the Steelers last season, though the previous season he did have 56 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns.

If the Bills need a pass catching TE with Dawson Knox dealing with injuries, Eric Ebron is available. pic.twitter.com/eJMhQAtlXj — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) October 7, 2022

The Bills will be missing nearly all of their tight-end production with Knox on the sidelines. Quintin Morris is the only other tight end with a catch this season, making three receptions for 28 yards. Tommy Sweeney will likely take on a bigger role with Knox out, but he has not been a proven pass-catching threat and in his three-year career with the Bills just has just 17 catches for 158 yards and one touchdown.

The Bills had signed veteran tight end O.J. Howard in the offseason and he was expected to provide another pass-catching threat, but he was a surprise release at final cutdowns.

Bills May Need More Help

While Ebron may be able to provide help at tight end, the Bills are in need of depth in other key areas on offense. Their wide receiving corps has been struck by injuries as well, with veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder headed to injured reserve after breaking his ankle in the win over the Ravens. Receiver and special teams ace Jake Kumerow has also missed time with an ankle injury, and Isaiah McKenzie is questionable after suffering a head injury last week.

Deep threat Gabe Davis has also been hampered by an ankle injury. After missing the team’s Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, Davis returned but has just four receptions for a total of 50 yards.

Receiver Stefon Diggs offered some advice to the injured players, saying they should focus on getting back to full health.

“At this time guys are gonna be banged up,” Diggs said, via NewYorkUpstate.com . “I say it’s all about your approach … Do what you can. If you gotta go see Mr. Miyagi or do whatever you gotta do to get your body right … (It’s about) Having injuries and being able to muster up not only courage but that next man up mindset.”

Jaquarii Roberson I see you. Buffalo Bills new WR signed to practice squad. Looks like deep threat #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/3JEmIxo96g — BillsFanMafia (@716BuffaloFan_) October 5, 2022