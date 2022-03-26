Bills Expected to Decline Offer Sheet

As Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported, the Bills could be hard-pressed to match the Bears’ offer for Bates. As Biggs noted, the offer from Chicago could be a bit of a stretch given the light resume for Bates and the Bears’ need for upgrades to the offensive line. A front-loaded deal would also be very difficult for the Bills to match, as they are currently tight against the salary cap.

“It’s a projection by the Bears as Bates has only four career regular-season and two postseason starts,” Biggs wrote. “They were not the only team to see potential in the former undrafted free agent out of Penn State, who also had visits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. The Bills tendered Bates at the low level of $2.433 million, which gives them only the right of first refusal.”