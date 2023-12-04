Bills Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in Pro-Bowl TE as Decision Nears

The Buffalo Bills are entering a critical stretch of their season that will determine whether they can make a late run for the playoffs, and the team could be looking to make a big addition on offense to help with the push.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bills are one of four teams to express interest in two-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals and cleared waivers.

“Two key free-agent decisions loom for two decorated players,” Schefter wrote on X. “Both former Colts’ LB Shaquille Leonard and former Cardinals TE Zach Ertz are free agents, and both are likely to have new homes in the next 48 or so hours, per sources. … As for Ertz, the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens and Eagles each have expressed varying forms of interest in the tight end.”

The Bills are also anticipating the return of tight end Dawson Knox after a stint on injured reserve, and his return could influence their decision to go after Ertz.

Bills Could Face Long Odds on Zach Ertz

Though the Bills have shown interest in Ertz, another suitor may have an inside track. Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks predicted that Philadelphia would be the favorite given the team’s history with Ertz.

“I would be pretty surprised if Zach Ertz has the option to come back to Philadelphia but picks another team,” Shorr-Parks wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Still has a ton of connections to the city and could win another ring with the #Eagles”

Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp also pegged the Eagles as the most likely landing spot, noting that the timing could be right for a reunion.

“The Eagles chose to trade him in 2021 as Dallas Goedert assumed a larger role in the offense,” Rapp wrote. “But with Goedert currently injured and the Eagles ostensibly interested in surrounding Jalen Hurts with as many weapons as possible to gear up for a potential Super Bowl run, bringing back Ertz would make plenty of sense.”

Rapp noted that adding Ertz to an offense that already has Goedert, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Julio Jones and DeAndre Swift would “make the Philly offense pretty scary.”

Dawson Knox Nearing Return

The Bills could soon get another big addition to their tight end room as Knox is eligible to return from IR and head coach Sean McDermott hinted that such a move is coming. The Bills are facing a critical game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 10, and Knox couple be back on the field for it.

Zach Ertz could be coming home… 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nptvsq8bBG — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) December 4, 2023

“Bills HC Sean McDermott said they are ‘hopeful but not certain’ that TE Dawson Knox will be able to return after their bye week and ahead of the Week 14 Chiefs game,” wrote The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Bills fell to 6-6 with an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 26, putting them outside the playoff picture in a competitive AFC. If they want to get back on track, it will start with a difficult stretch that includes a trip to Kansas City and home to host the Dallas Cowboys.