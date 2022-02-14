Bills Twitter Angry at Reference to ‘Barbarian’ Fans in SB Commercial

Buffalo Bills fans didn’t get to see their team in the Super Bowl, but did have a chance to see their tailgate tradition get a nod in one of the commercials.
Many Bills fans took to Twitter to react to an apparent shoutout from an Avocados from Mexico commercial that showed some badly behaved fans who acted a lot like Bills fans. The reference didn’t sit well with many of those fans.
Bills Mafia Gets a Shoutout
The apparent reference to the Bills parking lot tradition came early in the first half, in an Avocados from Mexico commercial that was set in ancient Rome. In the commercial, the Romans were seen in the Colesseum parking lot waiting to watch a gladiator competition when a group of rowdy rival fans — the Barbarians — invaded and started acting rowdy.
“Barbarians,” said one of the Romans. “Hate it when they come to town.”
In a montage of their bad behavior, the Barbarians were seen jumping down to crash through a modern-looking white folding table. Many Bills fans have taken on that tradition in tailgates before games, climbing high onto cars or hills and jumping through white folding tables to break them.
To many Bills fans, the reference in the Avocados from Mexico commercial seemed very intentional.
“Was that a Bills dig on the d*** avocado commercial?!” tweeted one fan.
And some fans took a bit of mild offense to the Bills fans being referred to as Barbarians.
“Did Avocados from Mexico throw shade at ‘barbarian’ Bills fans?!? I see you avocado man,” another tweeted.
Optimism for Next Year
Though many Bills fans were not happy with the Super Bowl reference — and the team’s failure to make it to the big game after suffering a heartbreaking divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — there was some reason for optimism that next year’s experience will be better. Quarterback Josh Allen has been in the spotlight a lot in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, and done a lot to soothe the heartache that many fans are still suffering. Allen said he’s had a vivid dream about what it would mean for Bills fans and how they would react.
“It’s a good one,” Allen told the Buffalo News of his dream. “A lot of Labatts are flowing. Yeah, just … when it happens, I’m sure it will be better than what I’m dreaming.”
Allen also gave a shoutout to Bills fans in an appearance on The Jim Rome Show on CBS Radio, saying he realizes how much it would mean to the entire city of Buffalo for the team to win a Super Bowl.
“But given Bills Mafia’s history and the history of the Buffalo Bills, the things that that city has had to endure, the 17-year drought, we know about the stuff before that, I won’t even mention it,” Allen said, referring to his personal aspirations of winning it all. “But to give them that Super Bowl, I have vivid dreams of the parade and what it would be like. So, it’s something I want to happen so badly that I won’t stop until we do it. So, we’re working on it.”
