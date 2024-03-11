Ex-Bills WR Gabe Davis Drops 3-Word Statement After Joining AFC Rival

Davis seemed happy with the deal, telling the Orlando Sentinel he was ready to return to his home state.

“I’ll be back home, playing for Jacksonville … It’s big time. Making $13 million, up to $16 million a year, so it’s good,” Davis said.

Davis had an uneven tenure in Buffalo, showing flashes of greatness while enduring long stretches of inconsistency. During the final stretch of the 2023 season, as the Bills were reeling off five straight victories to enter the playoff picture and ultimately win the AFC East with a season finale win over the Miami Dolphins, Davis was held without a catch in four of the final eight games.

Davis broke out with a 200-yard, four-touchdown performance in a divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, but failed to break out as many expected afterward. Over the course of his four seasons in Buffalo, Davis made a total of 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns.

After the conclusion of last season, Davis told reporters that he had a good experience playing in Buffalo but was ready to test the waters of free agency.

“Always open to coming back I mean this is my first place, I’ve been with the Bills for the past four years,” Davis said.

“I love Buffalo, I love everything about it. But again, I feel like definitely gotta go to March and see also the other options as well, I feel like that’s the business side of it and I gotta take advantage of it.”

Bills Reunion in Jacksonville

Davis will see at least one familiar face when he arrives in Jacksonville. The Jaguars also agreed to terms with former Bills center Mitch Morse, who was released on March 6 as part of a flurry of moves to generate more than $30 million in cap space.

Wide receiver Zay Jones, who left Buffalo the year before Davis was drafted in 2020, has also been a part of the Jaguars’ receiving corps for the last two years. Jones has made 116 catches for 1,144 yards with 7 touchdowns in 25 games over the last two seasons for the Jaguars.