Bills WR Makes Bold Statement About Team’s Heartbreaking Playoff Loss

Had this offseason’s overtime rule change been in place back in January, Gabriel Davis can see the Buffalo Bills‘ season ending very differently.

The Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, giving up two leads within the final two minutes for the fourth quarter — the second one with 13 seconds left — and watched the Chiefs win the overtime coin toss and march down the field for a game-winning touchdown. The NFL has since changed the rules regarding the way overtime plays out in the playoffs, and Davis is confident that the Bills could have won under different circumstances.

Davis Wanted Five

The second-year Davis made history in the playoff loss to the Chiefs, making eight catches for 201 yards and an NFL-record four touchdowns. But he and the Bills offense could do nothing but watch as the Chiefs raced down the field for a game-tying field goal as time expired and then marched again for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The loss led to widespread criticism of the league’s overtime rules, and the NFL this offseason altered the format so that both teams have a chance to possess the ball. The Bills posted a video showing Davis learning about the rule change and making a bold prediction of how January’s game would have ended if the rules were in place then.

“I would’ve had five touchdowns that game,” Davis said.

Gabriel Davis is going to be on another level this upcoming season…. And I'm All the way here for it!!!💪🏿😤#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/F2l1qThCfT — 🎙️Rico🎙️ (@MrRico_BF) April 28, 2022

A fifth touchdown would not necessarily have ensured a win for the Bills under the new format, which requires a team to have both the lead and possession of the ball after both teams have had at least one opportunity on offense. Both the Bills and Chiefs were scoring at will over the final few minutes of the game, when the tired defenses could do nothing to stop two of the best offenses in the league.

Davis Hungry to Return

Davis had a strong rookie season for the Bills but struggled through the start of his second year as there were many other talented pass-catchers vying for targets. He came on later in the season, notching 416 yards and four touchdowns over the final eight games of the regular season.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. I was never the fastest, never the strongest, and I leaned on my work, outworking people,” Davis said. “That’s what I feel like I’ve done the last couple of years.”

Davis spends his offseasons at his home in Florida, working with a trainer and a regimen that includes catching 200 balls a day, WKBW’s Matt Bove reported.

“Confidence comes with the work that you put in and I feel like I put in a lot of work,” Davis said. “I’m real confident when I’m out there on that field.”

Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis working in the lab 🧪💪 (📸 @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/6Ohup0oOPk — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 27, 2022

Davis also holds onto the motivation from draft night in 2020, when he fell to the Bills in the fourth round, much lower than he expected to go.

