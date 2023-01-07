Bills Get Good News on Starting Cornerback in Concussion Protocol

A beleaguered Buffalo Bills defense will get an important boost for their final game after starting cornerback Taron Johnson cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice in full.

The team’s nickel cornerback was injured in the first quarter of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, which was suspended and later canceled after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the quarter. Johnson had been listed with a concussion this week, but now appears in line to play in the team’s Week 18 game against the New England Patriots.

Taron Johnson, Buffalo Bills Healthier Leading Into Season Finale

Johnson had been hurt early in Monday’s game, a potentially significant injury that was overshadowed by Hamlin’s collapse just a few minutes later. He was listed as a limited participant in the team’s first two practices of the week, a walkthrough on Wednesday and practice on Thursday, but was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Johnson has started in 14 games this season, making 82 tackles and one interception. He has also brought an important veteran presence to the position, as the Bills leaned heavily on rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford through the first half of the season while veteran Tre’Davious White was finishing rehab for a torn ACL.

As the Buffalo News noted, the Bills are getting healthier as they head into Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

“Safety Jordan Poyer, who did not practice Thursday as he deals with a lingering knee issue and had a veteran rest day, returned Friday,” the report noted.

“Five other players who were listed as limited Thursday, including quarterback Josh Allen (ankle, elbow), practiced fully. That includes linebacker Tyrel Dodson (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (hip), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder).”

The Bills also activated Benford from injured reserve this week.

Bills Make Official Designation on Damar Hamlin

The Bills also made an official move on Hamlin, placing him on injured reserve on Friday. The second-year safety has made what the team called “remarkable progress” in the days since his on-field collapse, as he awoke from sedation and had a breathing tube removed.

We’ve activated CB Christian Benford from the Injured Reserve list. We've placed Damar Hamlin on IR. pic.twitter.com/OEz5hsCoZP — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Twitter, Hamlin was even able to send a message to his teammates.

“This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime,” Rapoport shared on January 6. “The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told.”

While the Bills have said that Hamlin’s improvement is the only matter of importance this week, they will still have to replace him on the field. Hamlin moved into a starting role after a season-ending neck injury to Micah Hyde and is tied with linebacker Matt Milano for second on the team with 91 total tackles.

The Bills will likely call on safety Cam Lewis to take on a more significant role in Sunday’s season finale against the Patriots, and could also promote veteran Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for more depth.