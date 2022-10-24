Bills Get More Good News on Return of Tre’Davious White

The exact return date may still not be known, but the Buffalo Bills are moving ever closer to the day that Tre’Davious White is back on the field with his teammates.

White has reached the final stages of rehab for a torn ACL suffered in a Thanksgiving night win over the New Orleans Saints. After starting the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list, White has cleared off the list and is now eligible to return.

This week, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier gave an optimistic update on White’s progress and hinted that his return is now very close.

Bills Close to White’s Return

White was able to return to practice on October 12, kick-starting the three-week window that the team has to bring him back to the active roster.

As Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News noted, Bills head coach Sean McDermott had already made it clear that White wouldn’t be back for last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. McDermott has not yet said White he could be back when the Bills come out of their bye week to host the Green Bay Packers, but Frazier hinted that the return is growing close.

