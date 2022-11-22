Ex-Bills Offensive Lineman Signs With Browns Days After Release

After failing to stick with the Buffalo Bills, veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz will get another shot at a new NFL home.

The Cleveland Browns announced on November 22 that they signed the seventh-year center, adding some insurance after they placed center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. As the Browns noted, Mancz has gained plenty of experience since signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

“Over the course of his career, he has started 32 of his 64 games with the Texans (2015-20), Dolphins (2021) and Bills (2022),” the team noted on its website. “He appeared in one game with the Bills this season and spent time on their practice squad.”

Mancz Helped Injury-Strapped Bills

The Bills originally signed Mancz to a one-year deal back in March, adding some depth to their offensive line. As Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot noted at the time of the signing, Mancz appeared to be a good fit for the Bills.

“Buffalo likes linemen who can play at multiple spots when called upon. Mancz has played center, right guard and right tackle at times in his career in the NFL,” Talbot noted. “If Mancz can show the ability to wear multiple hats, the Bills could end up keeping the lineman on their final roster this fall.”

Though Mancz did not make Buffalo’s final 53-man roster, he was brought back on the practice squad and elevated to the active roster for the team’s September 25 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Mancz was released from Buffalo’s practice squad on November 17, and was a free agent for less than a week before the Browns came calling.

Bills Banged Up at Offensive Line

The Bills could be looking for some help at offensive line this week themselves. Center Mitch Morse missed two days of practice after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Browns, and is in danger of missing the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. Fellow offensive lineman David Quessenberry was also limited in Monday’s practice, but was able to return in full on Tuesday.

Tuesday injury report pic.twitter.com/AGkMdyWcwo — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 22, 2022

The Bills are coming off one of their best rushing games of the season, attacking the Browns on the ground for a total of 171 rushing yards. Running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook each added 86 yards on the ground, while Singletary scored his third rushing touchdown in the last two weeks.

Bills lineman Rodger Saffold said it was important for the team to get its ground game going again. The Bills had been coming off a two-game losing streak, with the offense committing a number of mistakes.