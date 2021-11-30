Bills DT Reveals He’s Been Playing With Significant Injury All Season

Harrison Phillips has been the highest-rated member of the Buffalo Bills defensive line this season — and doing it all while nursing a significant injury.

The team revealed on Monday that Phillips tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the preseason, and since then has been playing his way back to full health. Despite the ailment, Phillips has been able to turn in some strong performances and helped to anchor one of the league’s top defenses.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Phillips Reveals Injury

While Phillips didn’t get into specifics about the knee injury that first sidelined him in August, the defensive tackle revealed to the Buffalo News that it was a ligament tear. Phillips said he had been able to play his way through, rejoining the team in time for the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.