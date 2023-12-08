Bills Give Key Update on Status of TE Dawson Knox After IR Stint

The Buffalo Bills moved one step closer to getting tight end Dawson Knox back on the field after a stint on injured reserve for a broken wrist.

The Bills announced that they were opening the 21-day practice window for Knox, allowing him to start practicing with teammates again. Knox was listed as a full participant at practice on December 6 and told reporters that he felt good getting back onto the field.

“Got some great time to get the legs back ready,” Knox said, via the team’s official website. “Wrist feels great – big shoutout to the strength staff and training staff here, just put in the hours, put in the extra time. But just thankful to be back with the team. Those weeks on IR can be long.”

While Knox may be improving, it remains to be seen whether he will join the team for this Sunday’s critical game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sean McDermott Gives Update on Tight End’s Status

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that the team had not yet made a decision on whether Knox would play on Sunday. The Bills have fallen out of the playoff race at 6-6 and could use a win at Arrowhead Stadium to get back on track.

The practice window is open. Dawson Knox and Kaiir Elam were full participants at practice today: https://t.co/w1n9vOhn25 pic.twitter.com/0P71j5E2xv — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 6, 2023

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said it would be important for the team to see a return for Knox, who has been one of his favorite targets since the tight end was drafted in 2019.