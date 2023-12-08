Bills Give Key Update on Status of TE Dawson Knox After IR Stint

The Buffalo Bills moved one step closer to getting tight end Dawson Knox back on the field after a stint on injured reserve for a broken wrist.
The Bills announced that they were opening the 21-day practice window for Knox, allowing him to start practicing with teammates again. Knox was listed as a full participant at practice on December 6 and told reporters that he felt good getting back onto the field.
“Got some great time to get the legs back ready,” Knox said, via the team’s official website. “Wrist feels great – big shoutout to the strength staff and training staff here, just put in the hours, put in the extra time. But just thankful to be back with the team. Those weeks on IR can be long.”
While Knox may be improving, it remains to be seen whether he will join the team for this Sunday’s critical game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sean McDermott Gives Update on Tight End’s Status
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that the team had not yet made a decision on whether Knox would play on Sunday. The Bills have fallen out of the playoff race at 6-6 and could use a win at Arrowhead Stadium to get back on track.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen said it would be important for the team to see a return for Knox, who has been one of his favorite targets since the tight end was drafted in 2019.
“The challenges that he presents for defense, he’s been extremely valuable not just in the pass game, but in the run game as well and defense have to take into account for that,” Allen said. “We’re just going to play it by ear and the more that we can get them involved in the offense, the better we will be this year.”
The Bills could also get a boost with the return of Elam, last year’s first-round pick. The Bills have suffered some injuries to their secondary, losing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White to a season-ending torn Achilles. They have relied heavily on a newcomer, trade-deadline acquisition Rasul Douglas, who has made 17 total tackles with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in four games, including two starts.
Rookie Tight End Picking Up the Slack
With Knox out since Week 7, the Bills have seen a significant jump in production from rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. Since Knox went out of the lineup, Kincaid has made 31 catches for 281 yards with two touchdowns.
Knox said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the first-round pick.
“It’s been so exciting just seeing him take his game to the next level, seeing him gain some confidence,” Knox said. “I know that feeling as a rookie coming in, your head spinning, you’re just trying to line up in the right spot but we’ve been lining him up everywhere and he’s been catching everything he’s been thrown.”
The Bills will have a big opportunity to jump back into the playoff picture with Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, and Heavy projections from Quarter4 give the Bills a 51% win probability.