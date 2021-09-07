Bills Injury Updates: Slot WR, Starting DT Expected to Play vs. Steelers

The 2021 NFL season officially kicks off in about 48 hours, but, like most teams, the Buffalo Bills will have to wait until Sunday afternoon to begin their possible journey to Super Bowl LVI. When the Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One action, they could be close to full strength, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

The fifth-year head coach said Tuesday that a trio of hobbled players are all looking good for Sunday’s season-opener.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott says DT Star Lotulelei is "trending in the right direction" toward playing. WR/KR/PR Isaiah McKenzie also expected "to be a full go for the game" — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 7, 2021

#Bills HC Sean McDermott said he expects NCB Taron Johnson to play on Sunday. Johnson has a hand injury and was sporting a club on the hand last week. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 7, 2021

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

In late August, McKenzie – who was unvaccinated against COVID-19 at the time – and Cole Beasley, were both fined nearly $15,000 for violating NFL COVID-19 protocols. As unvaccinated players, the duo were required to wear masks at the team facility, but according to a letter from the league that McKenzie posted to his Twitter account, he was observed on two occasions without a mask on.

Since then, McKenzie has received the vaccine, but Beasley – perhaps the league’s most vocal anti-vaxxer – is assumed to still be unvaccinated. Just two days before taking to Twitter to react to his hefty fine, McKenzie suffered a shoulder injury after a hard collision with safety Jordan Poyer, which was keeping his status for the Steelers game in doubt.

With McKenzie back in the fold, the Bills should be able to roll out most of their wide receiving corps against Pittsburgh, which includes All-Pro Stefon Diggs, Beasley, newcomer Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis and Jake Kumerow.

Marquez Stevenson will begin the season on the injured reserve list.

Lotulelei Returns to the Field for First Time Since 2019 Season

Only a couple of days prior to Beasley’s and McKenzie’s fines, Lotulelei was one of five Bills players – including Beasley – that was sent home from the team’s practice facility due to COVID-19 protocols.

Lotulelei – who has been nursing a calf injury – was selected 14th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2013 NFL draft after playing three college football seasons at the University of Utah. After starting all 16 games in 2013 and recording 42 tackles and three sacks, the now-31-year-old was named to the All-Rookie Team.

Lotulelei spent the first five seasons of his career with the Panthers, before signing a five-year contract with the Bills during the 2018 offseason. Lotulelei has started in all 16 games in each of his past four seasons played, though he opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson Had Career Highlight Last Season Against Steelers

Johnson was the team’s fourth round selection at 121st overall during the 2018 draft and played four seasons at Weber St. The 25-year-old has seen his numbers steadily climb over his first three seasons in the league.

In 2018, he recorded 42 tackles, three pass deflections and one interception in 11 games – two of which were starts. Johnson racked up 50 tackles and five pass deflections over 12 games (seven starts) in 2019, before erupting for 94 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception in 2020, when he played in all 16 games and started in 11 of them.

His lone interception during the 2020 season was against Pittsburgh and resulted in a 51-yard pick-six.





Play



Taron Johnson's Clutch Pick 6 Before Halftime Taron Johnson jumped the route perfectly to get the pick and a free path to the end zone. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills during Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL… 2020-12-14T02:58:10Z

It was Johnson’s first NFL pick-six, so was surely his most memorable individual highlight as a pro, at least until about one month later.





Play



Taron Johnson Pulls Reverse Uno Card on Lamar for 101-Yd Pick 6! Taron Johnson picks off Lamar Jackson in the end zone and returns it 101 yards all the way to the house! The Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills during the Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL postseason. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español,… 2021-01-17T03:28:42Z

Not only did the interception and run back against the Baltimore Ravens come in the final minute of the third quarter of a playoff game, but on third and goal, Lamar Jackson and company were threatening to tie the game.

With McKenzie, Lotulelei and Johnson – who was battling a hand injury – seemingly ready to roll for Pittsburgh, the Bills are heading into the season as the most popular pick to unseat the two-time defending AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

READ NEXT: Bills WR Stefon Diggs Hilariously Referenced on Long-Running Soap Opera