Bills Face ‘Insurmountable’ Hurdle to Landing DeAndre Hopkins: Insider

The trade rumors connecting the Buffalo Bills to star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have been smoldering for months, but one insider believes they are now entirely extinguished.

The Bills had been named as a top potential suitor for Hopkins as he hit the trade block, and Bills star Von Miller hinted that Hopkins may have preferred Buffalo as a destination. But there are no indications that the teams are moving forward on any kind of trade, and Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News believes it will most likely never happen.

In a mailbag column published on May 13, he wrote that the cap-strapped Bills would never be able to afford adding Hopkins to the roster.

“The financial hurdle, in my mind, is unsurmountable,” he wrote. “Hopkins simply costs too much money, and the Bills would have to perform some serious salary cap gymnastics to make his current deal work. That’s if Hopkins were to play on his current deal. Chances are, if he’s traded, he’s going to want a new contract.” DeAndre Hopkins Could Fit Culture, But Not Financials A reader asked Skurski whether Hopkins might be a poor fit for the culture that Bills head coach Sean McDermott has created in Buffalo, noting Hopkins’ “suspension and past rifts with coaches.” Skurski said he does not believe that these points would stop a trade.