Bills Rookie RB Roasted by Teammates For Stoic Instagram Post After Win

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook may have had the game of his young NFL career, but it’s still apparently a difficult task to get him to crack a smile.

Cook had already been teased by fans for the stoic look he had on draft night, when the Bills selected him with the No. 63 overall pick. The rookie running back got a bit more razzing from teammates this week as well after posting an Instagram advertisement and sharing the same emotionless expression.

Bills Teammates Tease Cook

Cook took to Instagram this weekend to share an endorsement for a beard care company, praising the product in his post but failing to crack a smile as he posed with the product. The picture led to some roasting from his Bills teammates, who offered some critiques of his demeanor and his choice of attire.

“Yo smile,” wrote wide receiver Gabe Davis.

“If you don’t care just say that,” wrote wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who added another biting remark about Cook’s wardrobe.

‘”Lil a** shirt,” the All-Pro wide receiver wrote.

Cook did an ad for a company on his IG. The comments from the guys are cracking me up 🤣🤣 Diggs, Davis and Motor especially. pic.twitter.com/PQ3aViKPQT — Courtney Tripp (@courtneyTripp86) October 11, 2022

The post was later deleted, but other Bills fans picked up on it and joined in poking fun at the rookie’s lack of facial expression.

James Cook after his fumble in week 1 vs James Cook after his TD today pic.twitter.com/b68EoareNX — Buffal O'Bills (@BillsEire) October 9, 2022

Cook had already spoken up once to quash rumors that he might be unhappy in Buffalo. After the video of his draft-night demeanor caught some viral attention, Cook took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“I don’t be mad that’s just me I love buffalo and I’m excited to be here #BillsMafia,” he tweeted.

I don’t be mad that’s just me I love buffalo and I’m excited to be here #BillsMafia https://t.co/anTOnJTp6y — James Cook (@thegreat__4) May 25, 2022

Cook’s Big Game

The former Georgia running back had a tough start to his NFL career, fumbling his first-ever touch in the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams. Cook would go on to play just two more snaps in that game, and through the next three games had a total of just 56 rushing yards.

But Cook came alive in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, breaking free for a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. It was a significant score for the Bills, the first offensive touchdown that was not thrown or run in by quarterback Josh Allen.

Cook showed plenty of exuberance after the touchdown, making a jump into the crowd to celebrate with fans. The rookie said he hadn’t planned the celebration ahead of time, but wanted to make the most of his big moment.

“Yeah, that was fun,” said Cook, via the Buffalo News. “I just ran. I just ran and jumped in the crowd. That was it.” James Cook scores his first NFL TD 🔥 And the Bills first rushing TD by a RB this season 👀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/aYoMitihh2 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 9, 2022 After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he loved seeing Cook take to the team’s fan base.