Bills OC Competing With Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh for Coaching Job

This is not the first time that the Falcons have taken a look at Brady for a head coaching vacancy, as Jones noted that Atlanta also interviewed Brady in 2021 before ultimately settling on Arthur Smith. If he wants to land the job this time, Brady will need to stand out from a talented group of coaches that includes Belichick.

“The Falcons have completed interviews with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks,” the NBC Sports report noted.

Joe Brady Preparing for Playoff Rematch

While it was not yet clear when or if Brady would interview for Atlanta’s job opening, he will have a busy week as the Bills prepare for their third playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the last four seasons.

The Bills have seen a dramatic turnaround since Dorsey’s firing. After falling to 6-6 with an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bills have reeled off six straight wins to reach the divisional round for the fourth straight season.

Speaking to reporters on January 18, Brady shared some big praise for quarterback Josh Allen and his ability to make something out of nothing. Allen accounted for all four of the team’s touchdowns in their 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, including a 52-yard rushing touchdown that set a franchise record for longest postseason touchdown run.

“That’s who he is,” Brady said. “He’s a human eraser. He makes bad plays and bad play calls, he makes them work… All the time I’m telling him, ‘Hey look, man. There’s three guys around you. It’s the NFL. Just go down, you’re not going to able to do it.’ Well, he proved me wrong.”

“So that’s going to set me back a bit. He’s such a dynamic football player that I think when you hold Josh Allen back, you’re probably doing him a disservice.”