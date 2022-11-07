Ex-Bills OL Trolls Buffalo Fans After Team Drops Heartbreaker to the Jets

One of Josh Allen’s former protectors is adding insult to injury after the Buffalo Bills dropped a heartbreaker to the New York Jets.

The Bills went into the November 6 game against the Jets as heavy favorites, even though they were traveling to the Meadowlands to face their divisional rival on the road. The team had spent the week poking fun at the Jets’ geographical location and declaring the Bills the only “true” team in New York, and after a 20-17 they got a taste of their own medicine from their former player.

Former Bills Lineman Trolls Team, Fans

After the loss — Buffalo’s second of the season and second to a divisional opponent — former Bills tackle Jon Feliciano took to Twitter to needle the team over their insistence that the Jets were not a New York team.

“The Real NY,” he tweeted, adding a pair of eye emoji.

Feliciano added a follow-up tweet clarifying that he was “just trolling,” pointing out how the Bills had emphasized they were the only team to physically play their games in New York state.

“Lmao y’all wanted to talk when they dropped that graphic with 3 NY teams now look at you,” he wrote.

The Bills had spent the week hyping up their trip to “New Jersey” to take on the Jets. Many fans joined in, referring to the Jets as a New Jersey team.

Allen has regularly pointed out that the Bills are the only team to play in New York. When the Bills went on the road to beat the Giants in Week 2 of the 2019 season, a reporter asked Allen if he was happy to show the New York fans what they were missing when they passed on him in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“One New York team,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “I’m just kidding. I care about what the Bills are doing and how our teammates respond to how I play. To have a ‘C’ on my chest and to go out there and put everything on the line for those guys is what I’m striving to do.”

Feliciano Has Bad Memories of his Final Game With the Bills

Though he may have been joking with his tweets on Sunday, Feliciano shared a harsh assessment of his final game with the Bills. In a March 2022 interview, after he had been released by the Bills and signed by the Giants, Feliciano called out his team for their conduct in a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“To be honest, I was like… hmm. I was definitely sad for my teammates,” Feliciano said in an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s podcast. “I did what I can on the sideline. I was coaching up people. Every time Gabe (Davis) scored I was on his hip, like ‘I’m there for you.’ But I can’t lie, there’s a part of me that wasn’t like, ‘Oh, y’all got what you deserved.’ Honestly, when you look back at that game, they weren’t playing football.

Mafia Sports Report response to Jon Feliciano comments he made on Ariel Helwani podcast….Mongo you are officially out of the Bills Mafia Family…. ✌️✌️ @wufosports @BuffaloFAMbase @Apex006 #BillsMafia #Bills pic.twitter.com/uEv6wSOb6x — Mafia Sports Report (@TommyTalksBills) May 19, 2022

“Everyone was just going through the motions. There wasn’t anyone challenging in the face of KC’s defense or there was no attitude out there and I feel like that’s what I bring. And I feel like potentially if there was that it wouldn’t have been such a close game. But who knows, I might be wrong.”