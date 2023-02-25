Bills Safety Jordan Poyer Talks About Joining AFC East Rival

With his Buffalo Bills contract expiring in a matter of weeks, Jordan Poyer is putting in his bid to join an AFC East rival.

The All-Pro safety is headed to free agency in March after he and the Bills failed to make progress on a contract extension. While some insiders believe he could still return to Buffalo, Poyer himself opened up about the idea of bolting to the Miami Dolphins.

Poyer Speaks Out on NFL Future

Poyer opened up about his next career move this week, saying on his podcast that he was open to the idea of moving to Miami and joining quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Poyer seemed intrigued at the possibility of staying in the division and playing for head coach Mike McDaniel.

“That’d be crazy to stay in the (AFC) East and come down to South Florida,” Poyer said. “I might have to put my best suit and tie on. I know Mike McDaniel is going to be there.”

Poyer had already dropped hints about playing for the Dolphins. In the days after Buffalo’s 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Poyer responded to a fan who suggested on Instagram that he come to the Dolphins and play alongside promising safety Jevon Holland. Poyer clicked “like” on the post, which sparked some speculation that the Dolphins could be an option for his next team.

Though Poyer struggled through a series of injuries last season, he was still one of the most impactful players on a defense that ranked among the league’s best statistically. Poyer finished the season with 63 tackles and four interceptions, including a pair in the team’s comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Poyer Could Still Return to Buffalo

There are some who believe Poyer could come back to the Bills next season. ESPN’s Field Yates wrote that if Poyer wants to get the most value out of what could be his final NFL contract, the Bills may be his best bet.

“Poyer continues to play at an extremely high level, and both sides have been interested in an extension for some time,” Yates wrote. “He’ll be entering the 2023 season at 32 years old, which makes this his best shot at one more lucrative deal.”

But Poyer seems content with the reality that he could be playing for a different team next season. Before the team’s playoff game against the Bengals, Poyer said a goodbye of sorts to fans.

"I just wanna thank all of #BillsMafia — you are family, and will forever be family" —@J_poyer21 with a heartfelt message ahead of what might be his last home game in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/uEP7xVBtX7 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 18, 2023

“It’ll be kind of emotional, just because you don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on,” Poyer said on his podcast. “But you know, like I said, I’ve thought about it. Bills fans, I just want to let you know I appreciate everything that you’ve done for me and my family over the last six years. What is to come, we don’t know, but if this is my last game at home, like I said, I just wanted to say I appreciate you guys from the bottom of my heart for everything that you’ve done.”