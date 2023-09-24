Bills QB Josh Allen Drops Bold Statement on Dolphins After Historic Win

With the division-leading Miami Dolphins on the horizon, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had little time to back in the glow of his team’s blowout win on Sunday.

While the Bills dismantled the Washington Commanders on both sides of the ball en route to a 37-3 victory on September 24, the Dolphins scored an even more historic victory over the Denver Broncos. Miami scored 10 touchdowns in the 70-20 blowout, the highest point total for an NFL team since 1966 and the biggest loss margin for the Broncos in their history.

After Buffalo’s game, Allen spoke out about the challenge that awaits his team.

Josh Allen Expects ‘Dogfight’ With Dolphins

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington caught up with Allen after Sunday’s victory, telling him that the Dolphins had just dropped 70 points in their win. As Darlington shared on X, Allen “didn’t flinch” at learning about the historic margin of victory and said there wasn’t much he could do to worry about their prolific offense.

“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Allen said, adding, “But I don’t focus on what they’re doing on that side of the ball.”

It’s a prediction Allen has made before. When speaking to reporters in June about Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, Allen said the division would be a lot of “dogfights” between the rival teams.

“There’s a lot of great quarterbacks in the AFC right now,” Allen said, via SI.com. “These games are going to be dogfights, and it’s not about how you win them, it’s about if you win them. That’s all we’re trying to do, we’re trying to score one more point than our opponent.”

Bills Defense Faces Biggest Challenge Yet

After starting out the season against a trio of light offenses — the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Commanders — the Bills will now face a challenge against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Miami is averaging a league-best 43.3 points per game so far, thanks in large part to the 70 points they put up on Sunday.

The Dolphins scored on eight of their first nine drives before Tagovailoa was pulled in the fourth quarter. Running back Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns and added another seven receptions for 60 yards and a receiving touchdown, said the victory was a statement to the rest of the NFL.

“To be able to put up 70 points, I think that is going to put a lot of teams on notice that we’re nothing to play with,” Mostert said, via The Associated Press. “We’re that team, just to put it bluntly.”

If the Dolphins were “that team” on offense on Sunday, the Bills were the same on defense. They held the Commanders scoreless until late in the fourth quarter, when Washington kicked a field goal. The Bills hounded Commanders quarterback Sam Howell all day, sacking him nine times and forcing four interceptions, including one that A.J. Epenesa returned for a touchdown. They also forced a fumble.

Allen said after the game that the defense made the job easy for the offense.

“It’s easy to play the game when your defense comes up for you like that and puts you in good situations,” said Allen, via The Associated Press. “Our offense did what we had to do, but our defense balled out.”