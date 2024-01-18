Bills QB Josh Allen’s GF Hailee Steinfeld Accused of ‘Snowball Fight’ at Game

The snow was flying during the Buffalo Bills‘ playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 15, and Josh Allen’s girlfriend may have been responsible for at least some of it.

The game was delayed by a day after a major winter storm brought heavy snows and wind to the Buffalo area, taking place on Monday in a stadium still covered in snow. Fans tossed snow in the air to celebrate the team’s scores in the 31-17 victory, and one player’s wife playfully accused Hailee Steinfeld of starting her own snowball fight at the game.

Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Throwing Snow

The accusation came from Paige Buechele, wife of Bills practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele. As 96.1 FM in Buffalo noted, Buechele took to her Instagram story to share a picture from the game and a light-hearted accusation that claimed Steinfeld was “trynna snowball fight us.”

While Steinfeld has been a frequent visitor at Allen’s games this season since the two started dating in the offseason, there were no images of her at the wild-card win over the Steelers.

The actress has sometimes been forced to miss due to work conflicts, which was the case in the team’s season-finale win over the Miami Dolphins. While the Bills were beating their rival to earn their fourth-straight AFC East title, Steinfeld was attending the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.

While there, Steinfeld showed off a huge ring but shot down engagement rumors. When asked if there was a special meaning behind the ring, she emphasized that it was just a style choice.

“No particular reason,” she said. “Other than I thought it was real cute.”

Bills Fans Made Most of Cold Situation

Though the storm that dumped more than two feet of snow on some parts of Buffalo had passed by the time the game kicked off on Monday, conditions within the stadium were still very difficult for fans.

The team requested help in shoveling the mountains of snow out of the stadium, but crews of local residents working overnight were still only able to clear walkways, leaving seats covered in deep snow.

Though some insiders speculated that the game would not be able to go forward on Monday due to the depth of snow, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, insisted that the game would go on.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be pleasant [on Monday], but it’s not going to be life-threatening, either,” Hochul said Sunday afternoon, via CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson.

Anyone else love the Snow-plosions that happened every time the Bills scored? 😂❄️ pic.twitter.com/Ivl6p12W4G — Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) January 16, 2024

Bills fans ended up finding a way to make the game pleasant, celebrating the team’s scores by tossing handfuls of snow into the air. Their passion earned a shout-out from Bills owner Terry Pegula, who shared some praise for their impromptu snow celebrations.

“I know the stadium conditions weren’t the best because of the storm, but the playful attitude and energy you brought yesterday was electric and memorable,” Pegula wrote in a statement posted on the the team’s social media. “I’ll never forget your snow celebrations during the game and after our touchdowns.”

“Thank you, Bills Mafia for being a class act. See you on Sunday night.”