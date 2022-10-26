Bills QB Josh Allen Jokes About His Status at the Trade Deadline

The Buffalo Bills could be looking to make a move at the trade deadline, but quarterback Josh Allen will almost certainly not be part of it.

The All-Pro quarterback discussed the team’s plans at the upcoming deadline, as many insiders believe the Bills will be looking to make some moves to solidify their standing as Super Bowl frontrunners. Allen joked that he had to check on his own status to make sure he’ll be in Buffalo beyond November 2.

Allen Wants Assurances

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Allen joked that he wanted to get an assurance from Bills general manager Brandon Beane that he won’t be part of any potential deals.

“I went up to (Brandon) Beane today and asked, ‘am I safe?’” Allen said, via the Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski.

Beane has already made it clear that Allen won’t be going anywhere. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show back in March, the Bills general manager said he would never even consider trading Allen.

“I would trade myself before I traded Josh Allen,” Beane said.

Beane has already invested quite a bit in Allen. The team made a series of trades to move up the draft board in 2018 so they could snag Allen with the No. 7 overall pick, though Beane told the Buffalo News that he considered trading all the way up to No. 2 if it meant securing Allen.

The Bills made another huge investment in Allen last year, signing him to a six-year, $258-million contract extension in April 2021.

“Josh has been everything we could’ve asked for and then some and we think the best is yet to come,” Beane said at the time. Bills Could Make Moves While Allen is assuredly safe at the trade deadline, many expect the Bills to be active buyers for other positions. Beane reportedly entered discussions with the Carolina Panthers around All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, but was unwilling to meet the asking price that the San Francisco 49ers ultimately paid. After losing out on McCaffrey, many insiders believe the Bills could be a frontrunner for Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. The former Rookie of the Year is stuck behind Nick Chubb on the depth chart in Cleveland, and his expiring contract could make him a likely trade candidate for the Browns. Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports suggested the Bills might go “all-in” for Hunt as a way to boost their inconsistent running game.

“Hunt is a former NFL rushing champion who spent the past three-plus seasons sharing a backfield with Nick Chubb,” DeArdo wrote. “He’s been one of the NFL’s best receiving backs since coming into the league in 2017, racking up 191 receptions and 17 touchdowns over that span.”

The Bills have tried to make improvements in their running game, but largely come up short. They had a deal to sign J.D. McKissick in the offseason, but he changed his mind and returned to the Washington Commanders. The Bills then drafted James Cook to add a pass-catching element to their backfield, but he has yet to make a significant impact and has just 134 yards from scrimmage through six games.