Bills QB Josh Allen Goes Viral for Wild Outfit at Kentucky Derby

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his moment in the spotlight at the Met Gala earlier this week, and now it’s quarterback Josh Allen’s time to shine at the Kentucky Derby.

Allen was spotted at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, for the running of the Kentucky Oaks on the eve of the Kentucky Derby. The race’s official Instagram page shared a video of Allen wearing a colorful suit, leading to a big reaction from Bills fans.

Josh Allen’s Race Look Goes Viral

In the video shared on Friday afternoon, Allen gave his prediction for the race, saying his money was on 12-to-1 Kingsbarns. But it was Allen’s unique look, not his favorite horse, that got the most attention. Many Bills fans commented on the colorful suit he wore on the eve of the race.

Good morning. Here’s this picture of Josh Allen. Have a great Saturday. Much love, and Go Bills. pic.twitter.com/OOgNiT4EXc — (Matt) The Bearded Photog 🦬 (@beardedphotog24) May 6, 2023

“Ummmmmmmmm Wow!!! Who is this MAN??? Our baby faced Josh Allen is gone!” one fan tweeted.

Allen had already gotten some attention for the mini-makeover he showed off late last month. As Buffalo’s WYRK reported, Allen was sporting unusually long and shaggy hair when he showed up for the team’s first voluntary offseason workouts on April 18, but that changed quickly. Just a few days later, barber Jesse Salvatore Ciffa took to Instagram to show off a clean new look for the Bills quarterback.

Allen isn’t the only member of the Bills getting some attention for his fashion sense. On May 1, Diggs joined a number of other athletes and celebrities at the annual Met Gala. Wearing a custom tweed suit from Tommy Hilfiger, Diggs earned some good marks for his style and even earned a spot on Esquire’s list of “Best Dressed Men.”

The report noted that Diggs did a good job with the theme of the gala, a tribute to noted designer Karl Lagerfeld.