BIlls QB Josh Allen Shares Special Moment With Former Backup After Win

They may be on different teams now, but the bonds of friendship haven’t strained for Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky.

The former teammates had the chance to meet again on Sunday, when Allen’s Buffalo Bills blew out Trubisky’s Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky served as Allen’s backup for the 2021 season, and while it was little more than a pit stop after his four seasons with the Chicago Bears, he and Allen were able to grow very close during that time.

Allen, Trubisky Meet After Game

The October 9 game was over early for Trubisky’s Steelers. Allen connected with wide receiver Gabe Davis for a 98-yard touchdown on the third offensive play for the Bills, a touchdown that ended up being the winning score as Buffalo cruised to a 38-3 victory.

It was a banner day for Allen, who tied a Bills record for the longest touchdown pass in franchise history with the strike to Davis and also set the record for most total passing yards in a non-overtime game with 424.

Trubisky didn’t see the field at all as the Steelers benched him the previous week and decided to move on to rookie Kenny Pickett for the game against the Bills. Trubisky showed disappointment with the development, saying after last week’s game that he was upset the team didn’t perform better with him at the helm.

“Took some shots, didn’t connect, didn’t score enough points, got pulled at halftime,” Trubisky said after last week’s game, via SI.com. “That’s just how it goes. Business as usual. We just got to find a way to pull together as a team and move forward from here. Disappointed, obviously but that’s part of it.”

While the benching was a disappointing turn of events, Trubisky at least got the chance to reunite with his friend after Sunday’s game. Video showed him meeting with Allen at midfield after clock ran out, with the two sharing a hug.

Quarterbacks Grew Close During Season With the Bills

The two quarterbacks remained close even after Trubisky left in free agency last offseason, joining the Steelers for another chance at a starting job. Allen praised the poise Trubisky showed in navigating a difficult situation in Chicago and accepting a job as a backup even though he would have had the talent to compete for starting jobs.

“Mitch has been through the ringer,” Allen said, via ESPN. “No. 2 pick, how he handled being a professional, coming into a situation where you never thought you’ll be in that situation, that’s not easy. But he handled it with such class.”

Allen went on to say that he had confidence in Trubisky’s ability as a starter, saying he’s a much better athlete than most realize.

“The dude is an athlete,” the Bills quarterback added. “I don’t think people really understand that. You give him leeway in an offense to have that mindset of, ‘See it, do it, we trust you.’ He’s going to kill it.”

The two spent time together off the field as well, with Allen meeting with Trubisky and his wife in May after they welcomed their first child.