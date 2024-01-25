Bills QB Josh Allen’s Unusual MVP Finalist Nod Stirs Controversy

For the third time in the last four years, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named a finalist for league MVP.

For some Bills fans, the nomination has brought a mix of celebration and controversy over what many saw as a Pro Bowl snub. Despite leading the NFL in both total yards and touchdowns, Allen was left off the list of AFC Pro Bowlers, which led to some pushback from fans.

Some of that criticism has intensified now that Allen was selected as one of the five finalists for the league’s top distinction — and the only one not to also make the Pro Bowl.

Josh Allen has been named an MVP finalist for 2023, marking the third year he has earned the distinction (2020, 2022 & 2023). https://t.co/YyaPlqLvbL — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 25, 2024

Fans Question Pro Bowl Decision

The league on January 25 announced the five players in contention for league MVP, which also included running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, and Brock Purdy. The announcement led to some pushback among fans who noted that Allen was left off the Pro Bowl list in favor of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — who didn’t earn the chance for a third league MVP.

“Some how Josh Allen didn’t make the pro bowl,” one fan shared on X.

Others noted that the MVP race is a better indicator of success than the Pro Bowl.

“It’s almost like the Pro Bowl is a popularity contest or something,” another wrote on X.

Allen, who finished second in MVP voting in 2020 and third in 2022, led the NFL in total touchdowns this season with 44 and total yards with 4,830. As the team’s official website noted, he also set a number of league marks including an NFL record with 10 games with 1+ passing and 1+ rushing touchdowns. He also became the first player in league history to record four consecutive seasons with at least 40 total touchdowns.

Allen helped to lead the Bills on a dramatic turnaround after the team fell to 6-6 and sat in 11th place in the AFC. The Bills ended the season with five straight wins, taking the division title with a season-finale win over the Miami Dolphins.

Experts Called out Pro Bowl Snub

Allen already drew plenty of attention earlier this month when Pro Bowl rosters were first announced, with NFL.com’s Kevin Patra naming the Bills quarterback as one of the biggest snubs.

“The Bills’ midseason swoon and a glut of prime-time turnovers probably kept him from making the initial Pro Bowl roster, but doggonit, Allen still remains among the best of the best,” Patra wrote, noting that Allen was one of the biggest dual passing/running threats in the NFL this season. “Yes, the turnovers in big moments have been bad, but Allen does not rank highly in turnover-worthy plays, per PFF, tying with Brock Purdy (16) — behind Tua Tagovailoa (20) and Patrick Mahomes (18). Allen’s ability to make ridiculous throws gets him into some trouble. It also stirs the Bills’ drink and has gotten them back into playoff contention.”

Had Allen earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster, there would be no guarantee that he showed up to play. In each of the last two seasons the Bills quarterback earned an alternate spot after others dropped out, but opting to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament instead.