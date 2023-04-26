Bills QB Josh Allen Goes Viral for Drastic New Look

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen returned to the team facility last week to start offseason exercises with a shaggy look and a vow to improve next season.

One of those things is already gone.

Allen showed off a drastically new look on April 26, getting some viral attention for the change in his appearance since he first arrived in Buffalo the previous week. Many fans took to Twitter to show off the quarterback’s different look and share hope that it might be a good sign for the upcoming season.

Josh Allen’s Trim

As Buffalo’s WYRK reported, Allen appeared in need of a haircut when he showed up to the team facility for voluntary workouts on April 18. He sported longer, flowing hair than he had in previous seasons, a look that some fans compared to teammate Dawson Knox.

Dawson Knox hair — go bills (@BillsGal419) April 18, 2023

But Allen’s look changed this week, with barber Jesse Salvatore Ciffa taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share some pictures and video of Allen’s haircut and beard trim.

“In honor of draft day tomorrow, how about this new look for QB1?!” Ciffa wrote in a caption for a video he shared.

The clips got some big attention from Bills fans, who hoped the change could be a good sign for the upcoming season.

“MVP season coming for QB1,” one person commented.

Bills fans have shared similar reactions to other players who showed off new looks, including the triangle haircut that edge rusher Von Miller showed off last year and Cole Beasley’s decision to cut off his long hair and show off a “boy band” look in 2021.

Josh Allen ‘Locked In’ for Next Season

After the last Bills season ended in disappointment with a resounding loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs, Allen has returned for offseason workouts with a laser focus on the next year.

Speaking to reporters the day after his arrival, Allen said he feels the most focused he’s ever been in his football career.