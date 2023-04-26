Bills QB Josh Allen Goes Viral for Drastic New Look

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen returned to the team facility last week to start offseason exercises with a shaggy look and a vow to improve next season.
One of those things is already gone.
Allen showed off a drastically new look on April 26, getting some viral attention for the change in his appearance since he first arrived in Buffalo the previous week. Many fans took to Twitter to show off the quarterback’s different look and share hope that it might be a good sign for the upcoming season.
Josh Allen’s Trim
As Buffalo’s WYRK reported, Allen appeared in need of a haircut when he showed up to the team facility for voluntary workouts on April 18. He sported longer, flowing hair than he had in previous seasons, a look that some fans compared to teammate Dawson Knox.
But Allen’s look changed this week, with barber Jesse Salvatore Ciffa taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share some pictures and video of Allen’s haircut and beard trim.
“In honor of draft day tomorrow, how about this new look for QB1?!” Ciffa wrote in a caption for a video he shared.
The clips got some big attention from Bills fans, who hoped the change could be a good sign for the upcoming season.
“MVP season coming for QB1,” one person commented.
Bills fans have shared similar reactions to other players who showed off new looks, including the triangle haircut that edge rusher Von Miller showed off last year and Cole Beasley’s decision to cut off his long hair and show off a “boy band” look in 2021.
Josh Allen ‘Locked In’ for Next Season
After the last Bills season ended in disappointment with a resounding loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs, Allen has returned for offseason workouts with a laser focus on the next year.
Speaking to reporters the day after his arrival, Allen said he feels the most focused he’s ever been in his football career.
“I think at this point, in my life, I’ve never been as focused or locked in in football as I am right now,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “I’m very excited and looking forward to getting here with the guys, building that team camaraderie, having guys over, and just doing that piece of it. Because I think that’s such a huge piece of it — when you’re able to trust teammates inside and outside the facility.”
Allen added that the team faced a lot of adversity last season, which included safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse and two major storms that disrupted the team’s travel.
“The way that we handled ourselves, the way that our team came together in some very dire times, I’m very proud of the players that we have on the squad and that we’re bringing back,” Allen said. “We brought in a lot of new guys and to have that leadership on this team to kind of bring some of these newer guys up and show them what the culture here is all about and what we’re trying to accomplish, I think it’s a good thing that we got going.”