Bills QB Josh Allen’s Unusual ‘Apology’ to Fan Goes Viral

When it comes to autographs, Josh Allen is a man of his word.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback issued an unusual autograph he issued to a fan who had been left waiting for a signed rookie trading card that was very late in arriving. The person took to Twitter to share their story and a picture of Allen’s signature and the “apology” he issued to the fan, leading to some viral attention for the Bills quarterback.

Josh Allen Makes Up for Delayed Gift to Fan

As Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot reported, the fan opened a 2018 Panini Obsidian box and found a “redemption card” for an autographed Allen rookie card. The redemption card meant that Panini was not able to get Allen’s signature on the card by the time the package was put together and sent out to stores for a sale, so it acts as an IOU that the buyer can redeem for their actual card.

But that process can sometimes take years to fulfill, Talbot noted, and the fan had a chance to meet Allen and cut the process short. The Bills quarterback signed the redemption card and issued an apology of sorts to the fan.

“Sorry… My bad!” Allen wrote above his signature.

A collector got so impatient that he went and got Josh Allen to sign his actual redemption card… 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/WvtcCoGYFh — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) April 6, 2023

The person then sent the autograph to PSA for certification and snapped a picture that was shared online by the Twitter user “The Collectibles Guru,” earning some praise for Allen. Some commended the fan for taking matters into their own hands rather than waiting the long time it would have taken to get the card redeemed.

“It will be cool to have when he finally gets the redemption back,” one person tweeted in reply. “I’m sure Allen will be retired by then, but still.”

Fan Service from Josh Allen

Allen got some viral attention for another unusual fan interaction this weekend. A Twitter account called “Bills Mafia Babes” shared a story of a woman who met Allen while they were both waiting to board an airplane. The woman didn’t recognize the Bills quarterback, but thought he looked a little like actor Chris Pratt so she asked him to pose for a photo to prank her daughter.

The woman sent the photo along to her daughter, then learned that she had actually met the Bills quarterback — though still didn’t believe it.

“Someone near them says ‘No, you’re not Christ Pratt, you’re Josh Allen,’ and pulls up a picture of Josh Allen to them both, to which (Allen) just looks on and says ‘I do kind of look like him,’” the daughter wrote. “My mom says to him ‘Maybe a little, but he’s got a square head, and you don’t.”

The daughter said that Allen laughed at the remark and was a good sport about it, and the Twitter post about the interaction was liked and shared thousands of times.

Allen has been known for his close interactions with fans, whether it’s taking a picture with a young fan after a game or helping to raise millions of dollars for a Buffalo-area children’s hospital.