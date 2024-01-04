Insider Predicts Bills Make $22M Move on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are expected to have a major salary cap crunch for the coming season, but one insider predicts the team could help alleviate the situation by making a big move on quarterback Josh Allen.

As SI.com’s Matt Verderame reported, the Bills head into the 2024 season with a significant chunk of their salary cap locked into big contracts for 10 veteran players. Allen is entering the fourth year of his eight-year contract, set to earn $30 million in cash against a $47 million cap hit.

But that could change with one move, an insider wrote.

Bills Can Free Up Chunk of Cap Space

Sportrac’s Michael Ginnitti predicted that the Bills could take a big chunk out of Allen’s salary cap hit with an offseason move.

“Buffalo frees up $22.7M of cap space by converting most of Josh Allen’s 2024 base salary + a $6M roster bonus into signing bonus,” Ginnitti wrote.

Josh Allen after leading the NFL in TDs and not making the pro bowl with a game against the dolphins Sunday pic.twitter.com/tlrvId5Lds — Josh (@Jsshuua) January 4, 2024

Ginnitti noted that the Bills may need some of their money to find a new backup for Allen.

“The Bills need to address their QB2 again next March, as Kyle Allen was signed to a 1 year veteran minimum contract this past offseason,” Ginnitti wrote.

The Bills already made one in-season move to give themselves some breathing room. Back in October, the team restructured the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins to convert his base salary into a signing bonus and create $3.9 million of cap space.

NewYorkUpstate.com’s Ryan Talbot speculated that the Bills could use the space to make a run at a player like Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the trade deadline, but the Bills ultimately chose to address their defense. They landed cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade-deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers, and signed free agent defensive lineman Linval Joseph.